The Audi concept car is an autonomous escape with VR headsets

The latest concept car from Audi looks like an average Audi. But after a look inside you’ll find that it’s not your average luxury vehicle.

First of all, you will see that there is no steering wheel or foot pedal in the fully autonomous Audi AI: ME. Then you will notice the VR glasses. Another highlight is the 3D OLED screen, which is controlled by eye movement and voice. Then you will find that it is not so much a standard vehicle, but rather a space where you can relax. At least this is the goal of Audi for its latest idea of ​​an autonomous concept.

The AI: ME is an autonomous, stress-free zone.

The idea behind AI: ME, which was presented on CES Monday, is to create a new space outside of your apartment, your office or even your car. The typical car ride is a cruel ride that requires full attention to the road. But with this autonomous vehicle, the car should feel like an oasis.

Plug in, zone out.

In full autonomy mode (known as level 4 autonomy, for which no human attention is required to drive), the driving instruments of the car are retracted and open up a “living” space. The large screen on the front dashboard records your eye movements from two small infrared cameras. Check out what you want or need. There are buttons on the doors for touch control.

With Eye Tracking, users can communicate with the car according to their needs: Hungry? Check out the menu, order with your eyes, and the car will redirect the route to get the food. The car is also intuitive and able to predict the desired temperature or the color of the interior lighting.

Hungry? The car will handle it.

If you drive around autonomously, you don’t need to look at the shabby world around you. Simply put on one of the two VR headsets and plunge into a mountainous escape where the speed and position of the car are used to create an alternative reality in the headset.

Who needs the road when you can escape to a soothing mountain peak? (Beach people, you have to wait.)

