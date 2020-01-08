The attitude saved a teenager's life in freezing temperatures

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Two things kept Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara alive all night in Millcreek Canyon. But his attitude, say the doctors, was the most important.

“I didn’t want PB&J to be my last meal,” he joked on Wednesday at the University of Utah hospital, where he is recovering from second-degree frostbite and hypothermia. He does know, however, that surviving below freezing temperatures the night of January 2 was nothing short of a miracle.

A 17-year-old from Fresno, “Nico” was in Utah visiting friends and visiting colleges when he decided to hike 16 miles from Millcreek Canyon to Snyderville last week. When the weather turned bad, he quickly improvised and, tragically, failed to complete the much shorter Murdock Peak Trail.

“I knew exactly where I was,” said Stacy-Alcantara. He had no cell phone service, but the GPS and mapping apps on his phone “worked fine.”

The teenager’s instincts told him to use the extra clothes he had packed in layers to keep him warm, but also to quickly find shelter. He dug a snow cave near the roots of a large tree and when his fingers and toes became cold and eventually lost sensation, he knew he had to keep his head and his heart warm, so he s is huddled deep in his jacket.

Blisters on Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara’s feet are photographed at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Stacy-Alcantara got lost while hiking in Millcreek Canyon on January 2 and was found by search and rescue. crews the next day. He is now recovering from injuries caused by frostbite.Jen Pilgreen, University of Utah Hospital

He put alarms on his phone so that they go off every 30 minutes so as not to fall asleep. And, he did not eat the food he had packed because his stomach had become sour and he did not want things to get worse.

“People, even at night in the cold in this region, often lose their feet and hands,” said Dr. Stephen Morris, a specialist in the treatment of burns. He said Nico was lucky, but probably saved his feet by not caring too much about them.

“Repetitive freezing is probably the worst thing that can happen in a situation like this,” said Morris, adding that thawing and freezing cause further tissue damage, which would require amputation.

Stacy-Alcantara was ready to lose her fingers or toes. He just didn’t want to lose his life.

But, even still, there were times when death seemed better than freezing, he said.

He visualized his friends in the cave with him and led what he thought were final conversations with them, and he wrote letters to his family to express what he felt in what could have been his last moments. of life.

“I wanted them to have something before I never saw me again,” said Stacy-Alcantara. He was trembling and was alone and yet he pushed himself to survive. He couldn’t let his mind go near death and death.

His frozen fingers could not lace his boots after changing his wet socks, so they fell as he meandered out of the cave in the first light of January 3. Fortunately, soon after, he met skiers who had satellite phones and called for help.

“My son missed 20 hours and these are the longest and scariest hours of my life,” said Nico’s mother, Jennifer Stacy-Alcantara, who drove from California after her son was reported missing. . She said knowing that her son was looking at the same bright sky that night was a sufficient statement that “he would come back to me”.

On top of that, he owed her a hug – because he always gave her one when he left, but had neglected this time.

“When this helicopter came over the mountain … I didn’t know if my son was going to get on a stretcher or walk … and then he jumped out of it,” she recalls. “It was so surreal. … It was the most amazing feeling to see him alive – to see him walking. “

“The phrase” go hiking “is going to have a whole new meaning in our family,” said Jennifer Stacy-Alcantara.

Doctors informed the teen that he shouldn’t have hiked alone, but almost everything he did was good.

“Things like finding water or getting more food are things you can get in the next few days,” said Dr. Robert Brickley, emergency room physician and wild medicine fellow at the University of Utah . The immediate threats when he is stuck outside, he says, are to find shelter and prevent further injuries.

Rescuers found Stacy-Alcantara with enough time for doctors to administer tissue activator plasminogen, or tPA, an “anti-clot” drug often used after a stroke or heart attack, which ultimately brought about reflux blood in his lower limbs. With his fingers and toes saved, Morris said the boy will have to be careful not to approach the cold again anytime soon. He may also have lasting tenderness and pain due to the nerve damage that has occurred.

“My toes are blistering. They are mean, “he said. “But at least they haven’t left. I can play basketball.”

The teenager knows he made a “stupid mistake,” but when he thought of family, friends, and others, he continued to operate for the 30 hours he was in the snow.

“It was scary, but I was learning something new about myself,” said Stacy-Alcantara. “It was discovering that I had something inside me that I didn’t know I had. I didn’t know I had this ability to get past a situation where I knew I was going to die. “