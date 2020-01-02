The attack on the bus stop in downtown Calgary was classified as "hatred": the police

Loading...

Calgary police have charged a man with what he believes to be a "hatred" attack on a man who is waiting for a bus in the city center on Wednesday.

It happened at a bus stop on 5 Avenue Southwest, east of 2 Street Southwest, around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was attacked by a stranger and originally believed the attack had not been provoked.

A bus driver witnessed the incident and called 911.

The victim, a man in his forties, was hospitalized in a severe but stable condition.

Police said on Thursday that a suspect was detained approximately two blocks south of the bus stop and that investigations revealed that the victim was "targeted" for his race.

"It is believed that this attack can be associated with several similar attacks," a press release said. "The CPS Hate Crime Department is currently supporting the ongoing investigation of District 1 officials."

28-year-old William Thomas Potter was charged with serious physical injury.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

