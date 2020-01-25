The athletes meet at the Canaan Valley Resort to take part in the Special Olympics

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – On Friday morning, athletes from across West Virginia and parts of Virginia gathered on the slopes of the Canaan Valley Resort to take part in the Special Olympics for the state.

The organizers of the event said that despite their intellectual disabilities, they have the same competitive conditions as everyone else.

“Our Special Olympians like to play sports, just like everyone else who likes to do sports. It means something to them, doesn’t it? This gives them the opportunity to train, test themselves, do their best, and be recognized for it, ”said John Corbett, CEO of Special Olympics in West Virginia.

After going on the slopes on Friday, the Olympians and volunteers who hosted the event each year gathered in the Canaan Cafeteria to wait for the awards for each event. Corbett said this was a moment that could work wonders for these athletes.

“I think it makes them proud, it gives them a sense of self-awareness, self-satisfaction, that they have done something they have set out to do, and if we can improve their lives, we will. It is every chance that we get, ”said Corbett.

The winners smiled profusely, but also in general. Corbett said it means a lot to those who take part in a competition to be at such an event.

“But at the end of the day you will see it firsthand. It is important to win, but it is also important to have the chance to win and make new friends while they are here. And they will find lifelong friends while they’re on the slopes here in Canaan, ”said Corbett.