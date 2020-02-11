The ASX reaches a three-week high with increasing risk appetite

Investors remain concerned about the corona virus as the Australian market hit its highest level in three weeks on Tuesday, pushing 24 companies in the S&P / ASX 200 index to an annual high. Trading was risky as investors snapped stocks targeting profit warnings or poor results and volatility indices remained at the long-term average.

The ongoing purchase is based on traders’ confidence that governments and regulators want to avoid a market crash, given the increasing death toll and the spread of the virus, according to Macquarie’s equity research team.

Challenger CEO Richard Howes. The shares gained more than 10 percent on Tuesday after posting a $ 220 million gain. Photo credit: James Brickwood

“We have argued that if spread and mortality rates are included, biology cannot compete with sufficient liquidity and low capital costs,” said Macquarie.

“In other words, despite terrible headlines and warnings of growth losses, investors will be careful not to allow central banks or governments to significantly compress asset prices because it is the assets that are now determining economic results.”