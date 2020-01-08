The Aston Martin V12 Speedster proves that the rich don't want windshields

Loading...

Picture: Aston Martin

The Ferrari Monza SP was a coincidence, the McLaren Elva a conversation, and Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster made it a trend. This trend of 7-digit super sports cars without windshields or roofs proves that at least a marketable part of the rich wants to feel the wind in their hair and beetles in their teeth.

The new roofless Aston with an output of around 700 hp and a torque of 516 lb-ft from a V12 engine with two turbochargers, which is mixed by an 8-speed automatic transmission, is definitely a very fast car for the 88 People who are lucky enough to be able to afford one on the buyers list. If you’re not on Ferrari’s 200 or McLaren’s 399 list, or looking for something more exclusive, Aston Martin is there for you, buddy.

The President and CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, Dr. Andy Palmer said: “The V12 Speedster, which we proudly confirm today, not only shows the ambition and ingenuity of this great British brand, but also celebrates our rich and unparalleled heritage.

“The 88 enthusiastic drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be sure that they will also secure a new piece of Aston Martin history.”

We haven’t seen the final design of the car yet, as the graphic above is the only representation Aston has revealed so far. However, it should be based on the DBR1 driven by Caroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori, which won the CC100 concept from 2013 in Le Mans in 1959 [to mark the 100th anniversary of the brand]. Based on the pictures the car was advertised with, it looks a bit more aggressive than the two previous Astons, but should still be quite an eye-catcher.

I have nothing against such roofless and windshieldless speedsters. It is known that I tore these parts off a large number of old British convertibles myself, and I am just about to do the same with my Porsche Boxster. But you see, I’m not going to spend three commas on the inconvenience privilege.

Perhaps tearing down the roof is a suitable way to provide “emotions” and “dynamics” to cars that are becoming ever faster and more competent in order to get the most out of them on public roads. By adding this element of the wind to the driving experience, are you trying to artificially recreate an attractive sports car from the good old days from an automatic super sports car of the future?