Loading...

Today we are simply adorned with all kinds of news from Aston Martin's central engine. Valkyrie this, Valkyrie that. But it is not the first Aston with the engine in the right place, far from it. That belongs to the Aston Martin AMR1, a Group C race car with a thin carbon fiber chassis and a 6.0-liter V8 and 700 horsepower that hits behind the driver's head.

While I admitted that I didn't know much about this car to begin with, fortunately I had my dear colleague Raphael Orlove to educate me and throw cruel insults in my general direction. Although he is wise and wise, he is a monster that cannot be trusted with the fragility of the human heart.

Although AMR1 was never as successful as it should have been, since with its top final being fourth in Brands Hatch, it is debatable that it should not have existed in the first place. Aston Martin in the 1980s was not the manufacturer of the elegant carbon fiber supercars that we all know and love today, but rather a much smaller workshop that builds extravagant GT cars that are often confused with the Mustangs. A wild effort by Group C for Le Mans, then, was completely out of the ordinary. Many interesting people also appear in its history, including Alain de Cadenet. Yes, that Alain de Cadenet, from Victory by Design fame:

AMR1 is constantly a story of not what it was, but what it could have been. You may have even had a hand in creating the Saleen S7, although that is in dispute.

But the disputes are not in the spirit of the C-smas Group, right?

No, only the races are. And laugh Hahahahaha RACING.

.