The Assembly will try to override the veto of Evers on the training of auxiliary nurses

CLOSE

MADISON – The assembly will try to reprimand the democratic governor Tony Evers by canceling Wednesday the veto of a bill on the training of the auxiliary nurses profiting from the bipartite support.

Last year, the Republicans-controlled Legislative Assembly approved Assembly Bill 76 to address the shortage of licensed practical nurses. The bill would ban the state from requiring licensed practical nurses to obtain more hours of training than federal regulators require.

The Assembly passed Bill 66-31. A two-thirds majority is required to override the veto and the Assembly’s effort will succeed if no one changes its vote. The measure would then go to the Senate.

Republican leaders said this week that they hoped to keep the Democrats who supported the bill on their side. Assembly majority leader Jim Steineke of Kaukauna released press releases naming three Democrats who voted for the bill – Steve Doyle of Onalaska, Beth Meyers of Bayfield and Don Vruwink of Milton.

“I encourage Representative Vruwink to vote again to do what is right for his constituents, and not to give in to powerful weaponry that would transform him from a representative into a party puppet,” said Steinke in one of its press releases.

In a veto message from Evers in November, he said he had blocked the bill because he believed there were other ways to address the nursing shortage.

“I oppose this bill in its entirety because I oppose providing less training to those who care for the most vulnerable citizens of our state,” he wrote. “Research has shown that higher training standards translate into better patient outcomes, lower staff turnover and greater job satisfaction.”

We do not know what would happen if the derogation succeeded in the Assembly and went to the Senate.

The Senate approved the bill by voice vote. The Republicans control this house 19-14 and should find three Democratic votes if all the Republicans in the Senate supported a waiver.

No governor of Wisconsin has had a veto overridden since 1985.

Also on Wednesday, the House plans to introduce bills to help curb the spread of Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks and causes a rash, fever, headache and tired. The disease can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system if left untreated.

Senate Bill 296 would require the Department of Natural Resources to post posters about the disease in state parks and on state trails. Senate Bill 297 would guarantee the sale of insect repellents in state parks.

The Senate approved these bills in October. If the Assembly backs them on Wednesday, they will head to Evers for final approval.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/15/assembly-try-override-evers-veto-training-nurse-aides/4469917002/