The assassination of Qassem Soleimani in Iraq brings vows of revenge to Africa

Loading...

ABUJA, Nigeria – Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a group led by converts to Shiite Islam originally inspired by the Iranian revolution 40 years ago, have pledged to fight to punish the Americans , “The tyrants of this century”, for the assassination of Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani last week.

That a group in West Africa calls for revenge on behalf of Force Commander Quds Soleimani suggests how far-reaching his influence is and how difficult it will be for anyone, including the Iranian government, to restrict those who may attack American citizens and American interests. And, yes, at the same time, it will be difficult for the United States to blame Tehran squarely for the actions of such a group.

Iranian “proxies” come in many forms and may or may not follow Tehran’s orders when they decide to attack the Americans, whether to gain Iran’s favor or simply to build a reputation for their native country.

Disturbingly, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations told CNN in an interview on Friday that his government could not be held responsible for what the militias or other supporters could do. “We can speak on behalf of the Iranian government, we are not responsible for the actions that others may take,” said Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi to John Berman. The question was limited to Iraqi militias, but to what extent are the actions of the jihadists in Africa, Latin America or East Asia even more deniable?

Last Sunday, two days after the death of Soleimani, the al-Shabab group operating from Somalia killed an American soldier and two American contractors at a base in northern Kenya as part of its “Al-Quds will not be” guerrilla campaign. never Judaised “.

The death toll in Kenya was higher than the attack in Iraq that would have ignited the fury of President Donald J. Trump, but the incident received little attention and was dismissed by some analysts as a local affair due to Al guerrilla warfare. Shabab is not known to have had ties to Soleimani and has not claimed any ties to the attack. But Soleimani’s agents have been active in Kenya in the past, and secret alliances of convenience between terrorist organizations and state sponsors often challenge the conventional wisdom of who cooperates with whom.

On Monday in Abuja, hundreds of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria took to the streets of the Nigerian capital to protest the murder of Soleimani, chanting slogans attacking the US government and burning the American flag.

“America will pay for the murder of Soleimani,” said Ibrahim Hussien, one of the protesters at the Daily Beast. “They have no idea what they did.”

In Abuja, the IMN began planning its demonstration hours after the announcement of the death of the Iranian military commander, according to Hussein, who claimed to be part of the planning process.

The group began by issuing a statement saluting Soleimani for being “a staunch anti-imperialist who gave the United States of America and their minions a sleepless night” and that his fight for victory against the United States would be “Accomplished by his brothers, children and students of resistance men and mujahideen of all peoples of the world who reject humiliation and submission to the tyrants of this century.” “

When the group members took to the streets, their anger was visible. The long march around the central area of ​​Abuja was noisy as protesters repeatedly chanted “death in America”, just as Shiite protesters in Iran sang the day after the murder of Soleimani.

“We will make America pay,” a protester told The Daily Beast. “It will happen when no one expects it.” As the IMN began planning its protest, the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, placed security forces across the country in red alert, directing commands in the 36 states of Nigeria to protect the areas and buildings where the Americans are present.

“We don’t know how long it will last,” a police officer patrolling the area near the U.S. Embassy in Abuja told The Daily Beast. “The police want to make sure that the Shiite protesters do not cross the line.”

The IMN was banned by the Nigerian government last July following a series of deadly clashes with the country’s armed forces, mainly due to the continued detention of its leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, a Shia theologian trained in Iran who became a supporter of Shia Islam at the time of the Iranian revolution in 1979, when it was inspired by Ayatollah Khomeini.

“We are peaceful people but we can be violent if provoked. America is pushing us against the wall. “

– Kasim Ibrahim, member of IMN

Zakzaky, a deadly enemy of the United States, was arrested in 2015 following a crackdown by the security forces that left hundreds of IMN members dead. The Nigerian military had accused supporters of trying to assassinate the country’s army chief in northwestern Kaduna State. He is still detained by the State Service Department (DSS), the Nigerian secret police, who has charged him with a number of offenses, including “culpable homicide” and illegal assembly.

The Shiite group, which seeks to create an Iranian-style Islamic State in Nigeria, has long received funds from Iran and uses these funds to operate its own schools and hospitals in parts of northern Nigeria, predominantly Muslim. He does not recognize the authority of the Nigerian state and considers Zakzaky as his symbol of authority. After the rallies, group members swear allegiance to the late Ayatollah Khomeini, the Iranian supreme leader who led the revolution in 1979, and to Zakzaky.

Although the Muslim population of Nigeria, estimated at 60 million, is largely Sunni, the Shiite minority is large. There are no real statistics, but some sources estimate that this number is between 4 and 10 million followers of Shiite Islam. The movement is particularly strong in northwest and northeast Nigeria, but has organized structures in most of the 36 states, which is why police divisions across the country have been on the alert since the murder of Soleimani .

“We are serious about the IGP directive and that is why we have deployed our men to sensitive areas and places where the United States has an interest,” said Terna Tyopev, a spokesperson for police quoted by local media. “We don’t take anything at random because the world is a global village and what is happening elsewhere could have a ripple effect here.”

Demonstrations by the IMN, which called on its members to protest daily against the murder of Soleimani, have often been fatal. In November 2018, clashes with security forces in Abuja left at least 45 people dead and 122 injured, according to Amnesty International, and an assistant police commissioner was killed during a sect protest last July.

Zakzaky had previously admitted to the BBC that he had trained his men – hundreds of them – as guards, but he compared it to “teaching Boy Scout Karate”. The group he heads would have a front for young people, whose members undergo military training. But so far, these activists have not been a huge threat to the Nigerian state. This can change if the group members carry out their threat.

“We are peaceful people but we can be violent if provoked,” Kasim Ibrahim, an IMN member who was part of the Abuja demonstration, told The Daily Beast. “America is pushing us to the wall.”

.