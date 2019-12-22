The assailants Derek Carr "cheer up in the second shot with" local audience "- The Reporter

Loading...

CARSON – This time, black fans applauded Derek Carr.

There were eight seconds left in the first half, and Carr, facing the third and third goal, ran to the right corner of the touchdown zone for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead on the way to a victory. 24-17 about the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Once there, Carr played with the crowd, even threw the ball into the stands to a lucky fan. That happened in contrast to a week ago at the Colosseum, when Carr's visit after the game to the Black Hole was marred by boos and frustrated fans throwing trash into the field after what appeared to be a certain victory escaped.

"We know how our fans arrive in Oakland," Carr said. "You win and they love you, and next week, if they lose, they're familiar but they're mad at you." But you are always family. It was going to be another game at home, especially after last week when we had it in the bag. Things happened. The stalls were full of black shirts and black shirts and we wanted to give them a good farewell. ”

In addition to Carr's 3-yard touchdown race, he threw a 56-yard touchdown on a pitch and went for Hunter Renfrow and finished 26 of 30 for 291 yards, beating rival Philip Rivers. But more than the numbers was how Carr led the team and led two clearly different units that finally decided things.

The Raiders' offense stalled and he had problems with protection after Renfrow's touchdown, but he kept the game close until Rivers led the Chargers on a 78-yard, eight-play course with 1:56 remaining in the middle to tie marker.

Carr responded by directing a play of 11 plays and 75 yards for a touchdown with his 1-yard run putting the Raiders 14-7. He completed eight of nine passes for 72 yards and converted a quarter and 2 swing passes to Jalen Richard for 10 yards to the Clippers' 32-yard line.

Let's go GO @ Derekcarrqb slips away to regain leadership with seconds left in the first half. #OAKvsLAC pic.twitter.com/VkhdeMbdZR

– Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 22, 2019

Two more passes for Renfrow took the Raiders at 3 before Carr put him in the end zone. It reminded me of the most bitter moment of last week, when a Carr slides within the limits for a first down that could win the game, instead, it was discarded. The Raiders lost 31 seconds of clock time and finally the game.

Gruden, by the way, has not yet overcome it, referring to him twice after Sunday. But he was glad to see Carr use his legs for the second week in a row.

For full coverage of the Oakland Raiders, follow us on Flipboard.

"That was something we were really looking for and excited," Gruden said. “He is a much better athlete than people know and we have been trying to encourage him to do more of that. It was a bootleg designed for Waller and a fullback. Los Angeles did a good job covering it. You must be a threat to run and that's what he did today. "

Carr, whose mishaps while running the ball have been well documented, particularly his problems with the loose balls on the pylons, joked that he still had another team.

And yes, Carr was thinking about those bad plays.

"I don't want what went through my mind to make the coach read it," Carr said. "I had a crazy thought that maybe I'll share with you at another time."

After demonstrating that he could give the Raiders a score against the clock, the Raiders obtained initial possession of the second half and demonstrated that they could milk it.

This time, Carr led the Raiders in a 13-play, 75-yard play with DeAndre Washington scoring in a 6-yard run. By the time Washington scored, the Raiders had eaten 8:49 clock and Rivers, which had gotten hot at the end of the middle, was cooling on the bench.

The Chargers responded with another drive, only for Carr and Co. to drive another 7:48 out of the clock on a 12-play, 48-yard play for a 24-14 lead.

Click Like on our Oakland Raiders Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about the Raiders.

"It was great, taking time off due to the injuries we had in defense," Gruden said. “Great handling at the end of the middle and to start the third quarter. We convert third opportunities, balanced, on time, and overcome a difficult start after catches and penalties. ”

Washington described the two touchdown units as "a point of change for us" and the key to establish themselves after a few seconds of halves in recent times.

For Carr's detractors, all it means is another victory over a team with a losing record. Instead of feeling a personal claim, Carr talked about what it feels like to win and still has a chance to get to the playoffs in Week 17 against Denver.

"We don't cover it with sugar. We've been through a lot of garbage," Carr said, approaching blasphemy as usual. “Nobody cares, but we do. Say we are still playing for something in week 17? That is incredible."

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.