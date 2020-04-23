The artist shows what Sam Wilson might look like as Captain America in Falcon and Winter Soldier

Dalton “Checkers” Barrett recently showed off his idea for Sam Wilson as Captain America for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrdJPUJKL6E (/ embed)

Barrett shared a few pictures on his Instagram account where he tweeted, “I’m excited to see Sam Wilson as Captain America!”

He added, “I hope he looks like this.”

You can see his concept design below:

New video clip showing Captain America and Winter Soldier fighting scene from ‘Fallen and Winter Soldier’

The design was heavily inspired by Sam Wilson’s American Captain Klap Ya Handz seen in the American Sampson comic book series.

Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie has confirmed that his character will be Captain America in February for the cast of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Disney Plus, following a series of denials.

Related: Anthony Mackie on Disney + The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Series: “I’m Not Captain America”

Back in August at D23, Mackie candidly said that Sam Wilson would never be an American captain, “I’m not Captain America.”

“This is ridiculous,” he explained. I am not Captain America. Just because he told me to hold his shield. He didn’t say you’re Captain America now. “

“I’ll go back and see my girl,” Mackie added. Call me if anything happens. I don’t want to carry this shield. “

He will also deny that Wilson will be Captain America in an interview with his co-stars The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the winter.

“I’m a Falcon,” Mackie explained. I will always be a Falcon. The wizard will remain the same.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRO6SIOfYtU (/ embed)

Related: Anthony Mackie Says Sam Wilson to Become Captain America: “I want Captain America to represent you.”

However, in February, Mackie spoke with editor-in-chief and Zhang Farrimirum, while promoting his second season of Carbon.

In the interview, he stated that Wilson would be the captain of the United States, saying, “And with the idea of ​​being a black man and being an American captain, it’s a daunting task because I think In this day and age in America, I think we are open to focusing on the idea of ​​having my face represented as a nation.

“And my race represents us as a country because we really have the potential to melt down. So there is no distinctive look or feel or American design. We are all Americans.

“To be Captain America, I want my Captain to represent you,” Mackie concluded. Not just a specific group of people.

What kind of design concept do you have for Bertrand for Captain America?

(Visited 121 times, 121 visits today)