The arrival of Lock, the exit of Rivers, creates a new quarterback hierarchy in AFC West

September 11, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) loots the quarterback of Los Angeles Chargers Philip Rivers (17) in the second half on Sports Authority Field in Mile High. Mandatory credit: Mark J. Rebilas-VS TODAY Sport

There is uncertainty about who will start in quarterback in 2020 for multiple AFC West teams this season and finally the Broncos are not one of them.

Patrick Mahomes’ game should make Broncos fans anxious for the near future, but the other Denver AFC enemies are in turmoil and moving to new stadiums, possibly with new quarterbacks.

With that in mind, let’s explore the AFC West and view the quarterback situation of each team from least stable to most stable.

Los Angeles chargers

Only one year away from the 12-4, draw for the third most wins in franchise history and the best record in the AFC, the Chargers are at a crossroads after they have left Philip Rivers.

However, the team has more problems than having to find a new starting quarterback. The team won seven games less in 2019 – accounting for the largest drop-off in the entire NFL – and the experiment in Los Angeles was a huge failure.

Fortunately for the chargers, they have the sixth choice in this year’s setup to find that next man, and according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, Jordan Love in the state of Utah is their target.

Choosing Love as the sixth overall would be a big gamble, but one that could pay huge dividends. The rough gunslinger of Mountain West drew comparisons with Mahomes in his junior season with his elite athletics, but threw more interceptions than touchdowns in 2019 and often looked overwhelmed.

Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of flowing teams, the Raiders are finally moving to Sin City and Derek Carr may not make the trip.

After the second Raiders’ second loss to the Broncos in week 17, head coach Jon Gruden would not commit to Carr returning as the team’s quarterback in 2020. This is not the first sign of Gruden’s desire to continue to go. Last season they did their due diligence on most quarterbacks in the first round and earlier this month the team was connected with the upcoming free agent Jameis Winston.

Just like the Chargers, the Raiders are within reach to find their quarterback of the future, with the 12th and 19th picks of the draft. That said, the Raiders are more likely to focus on one of the experienced quarterbacks with free agents, such as Winston or even Tom Brady.

Dating from Gruden’s original head coaching session with the Raiders and Buccaneers, he never liked dealing with young quarterbacks. Gruden’s system is complex, so he always focused on veterans such as Brad Johnson or Rich Gannon, but it may be time to break that trend.

Denver Broncos

It’s so refreshing to come in the off season and not have to talk about the quarterback position. The Broncos finally have stability in the position and lift a huge weight off the shoulders of the Denver fans.

That said, there is a difference between stability on quarterback and a franchise quarterback that your team can lead for the next decade. Drew Lock flashed a lot of potential making you think he could be the first, but for now he is only the last.

It is easy to get caught in the profit-loss record, but remember that he performed poorly during the snowstorm against the Chiefs, and well against the Chargers and Raiders.

He has all the tools to be the quarterback we’ve seen against the Texans, but very few young quarterbacks are able to consistently match such performance, and Broncos Country would be wise to keep that in mind.

Kansas City Chiefs

The top dog in the AFC West on quarterback is unmistakably Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Outside of Brett Favre and Dan Marino, it’s hard to remember entering the competition and dominating to the level that Mahomes has.

This week he will be the fifth youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl and put him in a club with Ben Roethlisberger, Marino, Jared Goff and David Woodley.

It seems to be the only thing that the AFC’s General Sherman-like March of Kansas City could stop at this time, could be the contractual value of Mahomes. Analysts are already predicting outrageous figures for the Mahomes deal, which could limit the Chiefs’ ability to resign from other key players.

There are predictions that Mahomes deal gives him an annual average of $ 50- $ 60 million dollars and there is even some speculation that he could ask for a certain percentage of the cap. That would mean that even while the cap continues to expand, the deal from Mahomes would expand, allowing him to remain one of the best paid signal callers in the competition for the duration of the deal.

Shooting their star quarterback, the Chiefs must also find a way to pay Chris Jones, Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Charvarius Ward, Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher, Derrick Nnadi, Martinas Rankin and Tyrann Mathieu in the next three seasons.