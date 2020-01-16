The army selected Sig Sauer to produce ammunition for his repeating rifle

The army has commissioned arms manufacturer Sig Sauer to produce .300 Winchester Magnum ammunition for the M2010 enhanced sniper rifle repeating rifle.

The $ 10 million deal announced last week will prompt Sig Sauer to manufacture the MK 248 MOD 1 and MOD 0 .300 Win Mag, which are currently used by the M2010 ESR.

The deal comes months after Sig Sauer signed another $ 10 million contract to equip the Army with 300 Win Mag ammunition, according to Guns.com.

“This award from the US Army is a confirmation of our state-of-the-art manufacturing, which has resulted in the highest quality and precision in ammunition that provides snipers in the field with precise accuracy,” said Sig Sauer, President and CEO of Ron Sagte Cohen in a statement.

The M2010 ESR, known as a greatly improved version of the newly configured M24 sniper weapon system, was first used in 2011 to give snipers a greater range over the mountains and deserts of Afghanistan.

The associated change from 7.62 x 51 mm to 300 Win Mag ammunition helped to increase the range of the ESR from 800 meters of the M24 to around 1,200 meters, as PEO Soldier explained at the time.

The news comes when Sig Sauer, manufacturer of the Army’s new Modular Hand Gun System (MHS), is working separately to equip the service with a 6.8mm cartridge as part of the much anticipated Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) – Effort of service.

“This is a very exciting development for Sig Sauer and for Sig Sauer’s fast-growing ammunition division, and we are honored to be recognized by the US Army,” said Cohen in his statement.