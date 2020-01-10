The army is trying to improve its training model

Loading...

The Army is making changes to its training plan to relieve the constant pressure that soldiers are ready to deploy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Friday.

“We have been at war for over 18 years and the hardships are there, the people are tired, but we are extremely resilient and we are trying to make some improvements to the training models so that they can spend more nights on the pillow,” he said on Friday in the Brookings Institution think tank. “It’s very tiring, but it’s getting difficult right now – the demand is as high as possible.”

When asked what exactly should be changed in the training model, McCarthy said that they want to refine the repetition in training.

“When you read the book outliers, they say,” Well, you need 10,000 repetitions to master a skill. “You need 10,000 good ones,” said McCarthy. “So when you look at the number of reputations you have in the training cycle, whether as an individual or as a brigade fighting team, you want to make sure you do the right ones perfectly.”

Once they have perfected the training model, the soldiers could “get time back”, which means more time at home, which is the key “to keep the squad rested and ready for action.”

Concerns about how the army’s infinite standby pressure is affecting soldiers and their families have recently been raised in transition documents, according to Task & Purpose, for General James McConville, then chief of staff.

“Readiness requirements are almost impossible to meet,” said a male army captain in a survey that was included in the transition documents. “The [Sustainable Readiness Model] breaks the force.”

McCarthy said on Friday that they asked General Michael Garrett, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, to look at the training model and evaluate each part – individual marksmanship, room cleaning, etc. – to see how soldiers train to perfect.

“It’s just as much about refinement and … perfecting it as it is – yes, if you give them a little break along the way, that’s pretty good too.”