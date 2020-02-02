The Army is testing an intelligent system with guaranteed hits for its next-generation squad weapon

Editor’s Note: This Matthew Cox article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veterans community.

LAS VEGAS – An Israeli company working with Sig Sauer recently launched a version of its high-tech smart shooter technology that the U.S. Army is currently evaluating as part of its next-generation weapon control contest.

Smart Shooter Ltd. demonstrated its SMASH Fire Control System at a range day organized by Sig for the SHOT Show 2020. The SMASH is designed to help improve the accuracy of shooters who target stationary or moving targets day and night, said Devin Schweiss of Smart Shooter Inc.

With the SMASH, you can “capture, capture and attack” targets using the optics attached to the weapon and a special pistol grip. “The weapon can only be fired if a hit is guaranteed,” he said.

“We are currently participating in the” Next Generation Squad Weapon Fire Control “competition with a similar technology,” Schweiss told Military.com. “We’re still adjusting it, but it will be a pretty good solution.”

Last summer, Army arms officers invited defense companies to design and build prototypes of an advanced fire control system that would use the Next-Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), a 6.8mm system, to replace rifle and automatic rifle variants which includes M4A1 and M249, Squad is compatible automatic weapon in infantry and other melee units.

Smart Shooter has teamed up with Sig, selected by the Army, along with teams from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., as well as Textron Systems, for the final phase of the NGSW effort. If everything goes well, the service plans to equip infantry brigade combat teams with NGSW variants and fire control systems in the first quarter of 2023.

The SMASH has a locking button that is attached to the handguard of the weapon. The shooter looks through the SMASH optics, places the crosshairs on the target and presses the button to mark the target with a tiny rectangle.

While the information is being fed back into the computer, the shooter holds the crosshair at the target and pulls the trigger, but the weapon will not fire unless the sights are properly aligned. If the target moves suddenly, the shooter keeps the crosshairs on the target. If the shot is in line, the SMASH will fire the gun, said Schweiss.

“While I hold down this button, I get targets through image processing. … As soon as I release it, the target is locked and communicated to me and the target point,” he said. “Then I just hold the trigger, align my crosshairs as the system requires, and the system will fire when it gets hit.”

The shooter can fire the weapon at any time without using the SMASH target lock function if faster shots at close range targets are required, said Schweiss.

“Learning only takes about five minutes. Once you learn the movement, it’s quick,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles:

,