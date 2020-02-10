The army is asking for $ 111 million to use the Next Generation Squad Weapon by 2023

The Department of Defense is asking Congress for $ 111.2 million to use the Next Generation Squad Weapon and associated 6.8mm ammunition sometime in 2023.

The Pentagon’s budget request for the 2021 fiscal year states that the service requires $ 35.822 million to procure prototypes of the next generation weapon system and $ 11.988 million for 6.8mm ammunition specially designed for the NGSW.

In addition to completing prototypes and choosing a final supplier for production, the remaining funds will go into research and development for the army’s next-generation weapon system.

The $ 111.2 million requested by the Pentagon is double the $ 51.3 million allocated to the Army for the NGSW program in fiscal 2020.

In September, the Army selected General Dynamics-OTS Inc., AAI Corporation Textron Systems and Sig Sauer Inc. to develop prototypes of the NGSW’s carbine and automatic rifle variants that were housed in 6.8mm chambers. Meeting in October ,

Two weeks after selecting these contractors for NGSW prototyping, the service published a call for NGSW’s IDEA (Innovative Designs & Engineering Assessment) program to include “new, innovative, enabling technologies” for the weapon, fire control system and special system to determine 6.8 mm ammunition.

“These technologies are used for experimentation, technical evaluation, and / or operational benefit assessment to improve system performance, sustainability, and / or training,” the government’s notice says. “This information will advise / inform future NGSW requirements and can supplement existing programs such as NGSW weapons, ammunition and fire control or be integrated into them.”

Army modernization officials recently told Congress that the service originally aimed to distribute the NGSW to soldiers by fall 2021. According to Military.com, the posting is currently planned for the 2023 financial year

Update: An earlier version of this article stated that the army is planning to deploy the NGSW by 2021. The correct time frame is the 2023 financial year