The army doesn't seem to be figuring out how to replace its aging Bradley fleet

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been in service with the U.S. military for almost four decades, but the service, however good it may seem, is not developing an effective replacement.

The Army has officially canceled its current tender for the M2 Bradley’s replacement of the optionally manned combat vehicle (OMFV) announced on Thursday to “revise requirements, procurement strategy and schedule” before proceeding to prototype construction.

The move was reportedly triggered by the fact that General Dynamics Land Systems’ service received only a large sum for its $ 45 billion prototype OMFV contest, army officials told Defense News on Thursday.

“Despite an unprecedented number of industry days and commitments to include a draft call for proposals over a period of almost two years, it is a clear combination of requirements and schedule that overwhelms the ability of industry to do so within the time frame of the army react.” Dr. Bruce Jette, the Army’s deputy secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology, said in a statement.

Despite this, Jette confirmed that the service remains committed to developing a prototype as part of the OMFV program as a priority modernization measure.

“We remain committed to the OMFV program as it is our second highest modernization priority and the need for this capability for ground combat vehicles is real,” he said. “It is imperative that we do it right for our soldiers.”

The OMFV – part of Army Futures Command’s NGCV (Next-Generation Combat Vehicle) program – is just the latest attempt to replace the Bradley in almost two decades.

In 1999, the Army adopted the Future Combat Systems (FSC) manned land vehicle program, which was launched as part of a comprehensive initiative to make the service’s existing armed forces “lighter, more modular, and, most importantly, more operational” Army said it back then.

This program was discontinued a decade later in 2009 and was immediately replaced by the Ground Combat Vehicle Program in 2010, which attempted to replace the Bradley with a ground combat vehicle before it was discontinued in 2014 due to rising costs and growing demands.

If the OMFV restart is an indication of this, the expression “The third time is a spell” clearly does not apply to the military.