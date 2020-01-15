The army chooses two companies to build new light and medium robotic combat vehicles

Editor’s Note: This Matthew Cox article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The U.S. Army has announced that it has signed contracts with QinetiQ North America and Textron Systems to build versions of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).

The Army Combat Capability Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center and the service’s cross-functional Combat Vehicles team intend to issue QinetiQ North America Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) for the construction of four light versions of the RCV and Textron for construction, according to one the current press release of the National Advanced Mobility Consortium, there are four medium versions.

The Army often uses OTAs as part of its new acquisition reform strategy, so prototypes can be quickly created to experiment with new designs.

If all goes well with the upcoming negotiations, the service intends to issue the final OTAs for both variants by mid-February, the press release said.

The RCV prototypes are used as part of the Army’s “Robotic Campaign of Learning” to “determine the feasibility of integrating unmanned vehicles in ground combat operations”.

The RCV efforts are part of the Army’s extensive modernization effort, which was launched in 2017. The service plans to develop a light, medium, and heavy version of the RCV to allow commanders to send unmanned vehicles to combat enemy forces.

“Robots have the potential to revolutionize the way we do ground combat operations,” said Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman, director of the cross-functional team for next-generation combat vehicles, said in the press release. “Regardless of whether this gives a mounted patrol more firepower, breaks through an enemy combat position or enables (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) reconnaissance, we envision these vehicles that give the commanders more time and space for decisions and the risk for soldiers decrease. “

Following the final OTA announcements, QinetiQ North America and Textron’s RCVs will be used in a platoon level experiment in March and in an enterprise level experiment in late 2021.

The results of the experiments, along with the results of several virtual experiments, will include “an army decision on how to proceed” with robotic combat vehicles in 2023 after publication.

Textron and its subsidiaries Howe and Howe Technologies and FLiR Systems Inc. showed the Ripsaw M5 unmanned tracked vehicle as an RCV at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting in October. QinetiQ North America has partnered with Pratt and Miller Defense to participate in its Expedition Module Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV) in AUSA as well.

Jeffrey Langhout, director of the Ground Vehicle Systems Center, recognized the selection of QinetiQ North America and Textron as “evidence of the dedication and passion of the army to give our soldiers the best possible skills.”

“This is a great day for our army as we take another important step to learn how to use robotic vehicles in our future formations,” he said in the press release.

