The army chief says that unmanned systems will not completely replace the pilots

While artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities remain important issues for future military endeavors, the top officer in the army is more interested in optionally manned systems than in completely unmanned systems.

Army chief of staff, James McConville, said Tuesday that he was “more into the minimal skills” and would not say “either or” when it comes to unmanned and manned skills.

McConville’s logic is simple: While the idea of ​​a completely unmanned system can work in some scenarios, you probably still want to have at least one person in an expensive chariot if things go wrong.

“If we want to move a large amount of troops – you know, a ranger unit or something like that goes in – I don’t necessarily see that we put them on a plane and we have no one in the lead, you know?” he said at an Atlantic Council event. “You have 30 rangers going and looking up somewhere and no one is there? You know, like ‘good luck’. I don’t see that.”

The army pushed the idea of ​​self-driving systems like the semi-autonomous Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) – basically a self-propelled pack mule. And Future Vertical Lift, one of the service’s six modernization priorities, requires the defense industry to develop vehicles that work with unmanned systems and can perform unmanned operations when needed.

At the very least, autonomous technology could help reduce the number of troops required to operate each system. For example, the pilotless UH-60 Black Hawk would give a pilot the ability to switch between levels of autonomy and release them for other tasks.

As Igor Cherepinsky, Sikorsky’s director of autonomy told Military.com, the goal is to “enlarge the pilots, not replace the pilots”.

When it comes to land vehicles, McConville says you probably still need someone to help navigate the things the autonomous vehicle is having trouble with.

“When you look at autonomous vehicles, they find it difficult to turn left in traffic,” he said. “So you may need to be alert for this time … or if you are approaching a difficult thing, you may need to have someone.”

