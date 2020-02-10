Although the army’s new budget is slightly below last year’s, $ 178 billion is still being spent on modernizing the armed forces – including raising wages, expanding the training of some soldiers, and finally deploying some of their latest technologies.

Army leaders also held more “night court” sessions, in which leaders withdraw money from lower-priority programs for what they really want and realign $ 2.4 billion in FY2021.

On the Popular Front, the service is working to balance its numbers after FY2019 has ended with more troops in the regular army than originally planned. The service has now adjusted its ultimate goal for the 2020 fiscal year from 480,000 to 485,000 soldiers in the regular army – and it is planned to accommodate only 1,000 soldiers in the 2021 fiscal year. Soldiers could also see a 3% increase in basic salary and a 2.9% increase in basic housing salary (BAH).

According to the budget document, 100 of the 1,000 soldiers who are drafted will be handed over to the US space forces. The documents do not specify when this transfer would take place, but Congress was told that the Army and Navy would not put personnel on the latest service before 2022.

Last month, General James McConville, army chief of staff, told reporters that they were “far ahead” of recruiting this year compared to the previous year and confident that they would achieve the ultimate strength target “absolutely”.

Army Fruuson Command spokeswoman Lisa Ferguson told Task & Purpose that the service is “currently about 1,600 contracts prior to last year,” although she has not yet been able to pinpoint how many jobs have been filled this year they don’t have specific numbers in a month-to-month schedule. “

With the budget for fiscal year 21, initial training for engineers, cavalryman and tank soldiers will also be extended to 22 weeks – following the leadership of the infantry last year.

With regard to new technologies, the Army is preparing to deploy two of its new systems: the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) automatic rifle and carbine variants and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS).

The service requires $ 906 million to manufacture 40,219 IVAS goggles. The latest and greatest heads-up display is being developed as part of Army Futures Command with Microsoft, which is expected to go into operation towards the end of the 2021 financial year.

The army doubles the total amount that it applied for for NGSW last year. Last year, the service selected three contractors to continue developing prototypes and requesting just over $ 51 million to research and develop new weapons. The army is now demanding around $ 111 million to continue development and testing, and ultimately to determine the ultimate provider for soldiers to have the new weapons in hand by autumn 2021.

The budget also includes a $ 724 million cut for military construction. According to the budget documents, the greatest savings come from funds for replacing aging facilities and building barracks. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, deputy general secretary of the army budget, told reporters Monday that the cut in funding was due to “the percentage that was complete in planning and design” and that was not the case at a level that was would indicate the need for funding in FY21. ”

As part of the Army’s OCO (Overseas Contingency Operations) fund, the service cut the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip fund by $ 350 million. Chamberlain said this could change if the situation on the ground developed.

“The reduction is really based on what’s happening locally, so that could change again,” said Chamberlain. “But right now, when we know that … the funding is enough to meet the requirements.”