The army believed it had lost a Vietnam-style helicopter. It was never really lost

The light helicopter that reportedly disappeared from Fort Hood over the weekend from Martin Luther King Jr. was not missing.

The Vietnam-era OH-6A Cayuse (apparently mistaken for an MH-6 Little Bird) was reported stolen last week after it disappeared from its normal static display at the Texas military base.

As it turned out, the Cayuse had not been stolen per se: A brief investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command showed that the helicopter had simply been moved to another location for regular maintenance.

“The out-of-service demilitarized helicopter was initially reported stolen. However, after further investigation, it was determined that the OH-6A was not stolen and has never been beyond the control of the army,” CID spokesman Chris Gray told the Army Times ,

“It was moved from one brigade to the next to complete an order to repaint the helicopter for future viewing.”

Indeed, a photo in the Reddit / s r / army forum appeared to show the erroneous Helo strapped to another location on the back of a platform truck.

“Someone stole this from the museum area and the truck, now it is locked up under CID investigation,” the headline says. “Damn Fort Hood.”

Sure, it’s likely that this was just the result of a major miscommunication, but the jokes are basically self-writing:

