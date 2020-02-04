The arms legislation of the “red flag” of Utah is gone again

SALT LAKE CITY – A lawmaker in Utah who has been trying to push the “red flag” legislation on Capitol Hill for years says he is likely to drop his bill again due to lack of support.

Rep. Steve Handy told the Deseret News that his efforts have not yet found traction in the GOP-controlled Utah legislature – and he is worried.

“I’m afraid a horrible incident will happen that people will say,” Legislation, you could have done something, why didn’t you do something? “Handy said to the Deseret news on Tuesday.” I’m afraid that’s necessary. I hope and pray that this is not the case. “

It is the third year that Handy has attempted to submit a “red-flag” bill – or legislation that would allow a family member or someone from law enforcement agencies to take a court’s gun from a person in crisis, either in danger for themselves or for others. But again, Handy is under pressure to win enough votes.

“It’s very clear that especially Republican members of the House don’t feel comfortable with it,” Handy said. “At the moment they get a lot of pushback from people with weapons rights and that makes them nervous.”

Handy remains empty for another year.

“It’s very disappointing,” he said.

Handy, a Layton Republican, said that he himself was an arms owner his entire life and understands the importance of protection through the second amendment, but he also tried to find agreement between defenders of guns and anti-domestic violence and proponents of suicide Common sense legislation.

Conveniently said it could also require a “cultural shift” in Utah to accept extreme-risk protective orders in arms legislation – and an uprising of Utahn’s vote to drown out the loud arms lobby.

“I think such a change is needed before the silent majority really comes up and says,” You know what, this is healthy, it makes sense, “Handy said.” But now the loudest voices are supporters of arms rights. They have a tunnel vision and don’t want to see anything except “This is a gun grab.” And this is not a gun grab.

Conveniently said his bill “will fight another day,” but he is not sure if he will bring it back next year, and notes that he has made all the changes he can make.

Handy’s attempt to withdraw his bill comes after groups gather to argue for Utah arms legislation – and even when the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah members brought more than 1,000 state-wide comments to Utah lawmakers on Tuesday .

Nancy Halden, a board member of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, said she was disappointed, but understood Handy’s “frustration with his fellow housemates and their reluctance to act on this.”

Yet Halden says she won’t give up.

“We hope that with more than 1,000 responses from people across Utah, these representatives will understand how important it is,” she said. “I have to say that collecting these comments is one of the easiest things I have done. People are so frustrated with this problem.”

Halden said that gun suicide and domestic violence murder are two of the biggest problems in Utah, and “we could save many lives” with an extremely risky order.

“I don’t understand why the number of lost lives is increasing every year, and I don’t understand why legislators are so reluctant to introduce this good law,” she said, although she adds that the Utah gun lobby has undeniable influence.

She urged Utahns to reach the legislators and make their voices heard.

“Many representatives have been intimidated by the arms lobby and I think they should hear from their voters,” she said. “My experience with the gun lobby is that they are little and noisy, but people have to speak out.”

Clark Aposhian, president of the Utah Shooting Sports Council, has argued that extreme risk protection orders are unnecessary, unconstitutional and often abused.

He recently told the Deseret News that he believes Utah already has laws that are effective in separating people in crisis from their weapons and getting mental health help.

“We do not apologize for our position on this bill because of the serious shortcomings,” said Aposhian Tuesday. “Efforts have been made over the last two decades to adopt this type of legislation in different states and so far 32 states have completely rejected it.

“Violating a constitutional right by using the evidence standard used in the traffic court is not appropriate or common sense,” he said. “We have worked over the past seven years on real solutions to cope with those in crisis and welcome Rep. Handy’s help in meaningful legislation.”