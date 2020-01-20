The arms industry is growing amid falling sales and growing tensions

(Shutterstock)

By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Weapons manufacturers meet this week for their annual conference and trade show in Las Vegas, at a crucial time for the industry amid falling sales. The public is increasingly looking for firearm access restrictions and escalating tensions over gun restrictions.

The event of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the lobby group of the arms industry, takes place in Las Vegas – about 3 miles from the deadliest mass shootout in modern US history. An estimated 60,000 visitors are expected to navigate a wide range of passageways that are filled not only with firearms but with all sorts of accessories and industrial clothing.

Gun sales tend to decrease during the Republican government because gun owners are not forced to store guns because they fear that lawmakers will place restrictions on them. But the past three years under President Donald Trump have been particularly volatile, due in part to the Las Vegas shots and other high-profile mass murders that either restrict access to weapons or ban certain firearms and products.

With the blockade of Congress, the most remarkable measures against weapons have taken place at state level, for example in Virginia, where Democrats had taken control of the Statehouse in the elections last year. They swear to adopt a number of weapon control measures and have thousands of activists for the second change plan a Monday rally in the Capitol.

Virginia is being closely watched by industry to see how it will develop and what it could mean for the future of arms policy in the coming year.

Declining arms sales have affected almost all areas of the industry, particularly iconic weapon manufacturers such as Ruger, Remington and Colt.

Colt, one of the best-known firearms companies in the United States, has decided to stop producing its AR-15 long guns. Sturm, Ruger and Co. Inc. recorded a 20% drop in sales last year and reduced the number of employees and production. Remington emerged from bankruptcy in 2018, but is still under investigation after being indicted by families who were victims of the shooting at the Sandy Hook School, where the perpetrator used an AR-15 manufactured by the company.

Christopher J. Killoy, CEO of Ruger, said the company decided to forego drastic discounts, a tactic that some other manufacturers have used to instead focus on reducing production to withstand the storm.

The public, legislative, and retail setbacks have been most violent against AR-style weapons that have recently been used in several mass murders, including Las Vegas, the Orlando Nightclub massacre, and the school shootout in Parkland, Florida. This has placed arms manufacturers in a difficult position as the popularity of these weapons has fueled their profits in recent years.

It’s not just gun manufacturers who have booths at the Las Vegas Show. It’s a wide range – from companies that manufacture holsters, riflescopes, ammunition, and safes, to clothing and even coffee breweries. It targets the spectrum of gun owners – from hunters to the military and law enforcement. The firearms on display at the event are not functional and will not be sold.

There is a panel discussion on using social media influencers to increase sales, a golf tournament to raise funds for veterans, and a “day on the range” where participants can check and fire all types of weapons. Interior Minister David Bernhardt is one of the keynote speakers.

Gary Ramey, the owner of a small gun company based in Gainesville, Georgia, said his company had seen sales decline last year and the Las Vegas gathering was especially important to see new products and meet suppliers.

“We were just trying to stay afloat in this tough market. It was difficult,” he said. He later added, “Our rights to make the second change have never been examined or attacked more closely than now.”

Ramey has been with the company for 20 years, long before he founded Honor Defense, a company that specializes in handguns that are available in custom colors and designs. His is primarily a family-run company that only uses American components.

Bryan Haaker, who co-founded a gun parts and accessories company in New Hampshire in 2012, has weathered the recent turmoil by seeing growth in smaller-caliber firearms and the competitive shooting arena. He will also be at the Las Vegas Convention.

“We saw nothing else but that the market grew,” said Haaker.