The armed parishioners saved & # 39; countless lives & # 39 ;. A Texas law made it legal to have weapons in the church

Warning: Some may find the previous video disturbing. A shooter in a church in White Settlement, Texas, was shot down by parishioners with weapons seconds after he started shooting Sunday. Those parishioners, who were also volunteer members of the church security team, are able to bring firearms to the church due to a law passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in response to another deadly shooting in the church that claimed the lives of 26 people in 2017. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick referred to the law during a press conference on Sunday night, saying it was approved after the deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Senate Bill 535, which entered into force in September, clarifies the legal possession of firearms in places of worship. The bill allows licensed firearms owners to legally carry their weapons in churches, synagogues and other houses of worship. "We have learned many times that there is no weapon-free zone. Those with bad intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what," said state senator Donna Campbell, co-sponsor of the bill, in a statement when the bill was passed in September. "It makes no sense to disarm the good and leave the law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent criminals violate the law to do great harm." Patrick also mentioned a second law that was recently passed and that exempts private institutions that have their own security equipment from the fees charged. He praised the heroic actions of volunteer security members. "They were well trained, well trained. Today's heroism has no parallel. This team responded quickly and in six seconds the shooting ended," said Patrick. "Two of the parishioners who volunteer in the security force drew their weapons and immediately took out the killer, saving countless lives."

