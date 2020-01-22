Hunter Biden was directed to appear in court on January 29 to answer questions about his personal finances in connection with a paternity case filed against him in Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has to explain why he should not be discredited for violating court orders to provide financial information in the case.

Independence County Circuit judge Holly Meyer signed the Order to Appear and Show Cause on Monday. The order was prepared by Clinton and Jennifer Lancaster, lawyers at Lunden Alexis Roberts. The case centers on Roberts’ 1-year-old child.

Biden has not timed to provide financial information in the past five years, as ordered by the court, Clinton Lancaster wrote in court files. The financial information would remain under wraps.

According to Lancaster, the information Biden was said not to have included addresses, phone numbers, names of financial institutions, a list of all sources of income, a list of all companies in which he was involved, and copies of his tax returns in 2017 and 2018.

Biden “continues to act as if he has no respect for this court, its orders, the legal process in that state, or its child’s need for support,” Lancaster wrote.

According to Lancaster, the case has nothing to do with impeaching President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think we’re involved in the impeachment process,” he said. “We have no part in it. We need his income so that we can determine the maintenance of the children. “

