The Arbitration Panel for Sport decides whether to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Qatar

The ruling could deprive Qatar of its greatest success in world football, influence key young players in World Cup planning, and cause the UAE to embarrass a regional political rival.

The United Arab Emirates filed a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation after losing 4-0 to Qatar in the Asian Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi last January.

If a case of a non-eligible player is proven, the AFC rules state that a team must lose the game.

Qatar’s first disciplinary decision eliminated Qatar before Japan was defeated 3-1 in the final.

UAE officials have appealed to the Qatar Football Association and the AFC to the CAS, whose appeals committee later later dismissed the allegations of improperly filed documents.

The UAE claim that Qatar striker Almoez Ali and defender Bassam Al-Rawi were not born there and did not meet FIFA nationality requirements to represent the country.

According to the FIFA Statutes, players can acquire citizenship if they have “lived continuously in the territory of the association concerned for at least five years after they turned 18”.

Both Ali, who has turned 23 since the end of the Asia Cup, and Al-Rawi, who is now 22, did not seem to meet the five-year residence rule.

However, both reportedly reported that their mothers were born in Qatar. This complies with FIFA’s national admission requirements if a parent or grandparent was born in a specific area.

Ali scored the first nine goals against the United Arab Emirates and again in the final.

Al-Rawi was suspended for the semi-finals but returned to play against Japan.

AP