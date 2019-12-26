The Apple Watch Health app cuts noise

Loading...

When the new Apple Health app updates for iOS and WatchOS were announced at WWDC, I was almost sure that the new Noise app would become one of my favorite features of the app. 39; Apple Watch. But I didn't know how much it would become part of what I do every day.

The Noise app sends a notification if your environment is loudly unhealthy.

As a child, I needed several surgeries to be able to hear properly. And then, as a teenager, I became a drummer, to the exasperation of my doctor, but I managed to keep my hearing now above average due to the insistence of my parents to wear hearing protection during practice and whenever I went to concerts. So, I guess it makes sense that I care more about noise levels than most.

The application works by having the background noise sample of the watch every 30 seconds using the second microphone presented to the Apple Watch of series 4 (2018 model), and processes it on the device. It does not record, does not share information, and does not listen to what is said: it just tells you how noisy the environment is. If it is 90 dB or more (or at a custom level that you set) for more than three minutes, it will send you an alert to let you know.

You can have the Noise app as a complication on the face to easily check when things are noisy. Or, if you don't feel the need to constantly monitor your surroundings, you can just wait for it to turn your head up high. You can then see the trends in the Health app on your phone and see if any patterns continue.