The Apple archive is a huge treasure trove of nostalgia for Apple

The Apple Archive (via 9to5Mac) is an extremely careful collection of videos and images related to Apple, including press photos, event videos, ads and a variety of promotional materials.

It’s all unofficial, but it’s still very thorough. The first thing I was looking for – a video of the first iPhone launch – was fine (the site has a website-wide search, but you can also search within a certain year). Then I tried a little harder – press photos of the long-discontinued AirPort Express – and they were there too. You will also find cool oldies like Steve Jobs interviews as well as certain rarities like these unpublished ads for various products.

The world’s largest Apple archive is now online again. I am very proud of it, please enjoy it. https://t.co/2TuYpNtCqm

– Sam Henri Gold (@samhenrigold), January 15, 2020

You could probably find most of it on Apple’s website and YouTube, but it’s very convenient to have everything in one place.

According to 9to5Mac, the collection created by enthusiast Sam Henri Gold took years, and in some cases finding the content took a lot. There are 15,000 files there, a little less than 1 TB in total. And when something new is added to the collection, it will be advertised on Twitter.