The Appeals Court reviews the Florida Law on the Right to Choose a Criminal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida campaigning lawyers are calling on a United States Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling that allows impoverished criminals to access the ballot box despite fines and other legal obligations.

Florida Republicans, led by Governor Ron DeSantis, argue that only offenders who have met all the conditions of their punishment are allowed to vote. He and the GOP legislator say that criminals not only have to serve their time but also have to pay all fines and other legal financial obligations to regain the right to vote.

The case before the Atlanta-based 11th US Court of Appeals on Tuesday could be significant due to the wafer-thin boundaries that are sometimes critical to campaigns in Florida – a multi-year battlefield country.

“The Court’s answer to this question will have far-reaching implications as it determines whether the state must comply with the upcoming 2020 election of national, state, and local importance,” Florida said.

The Court of Appeal is dealing with Amendment 4, an electoral measure approved by voters in 2018 that will allow the felons to regain their voting rights prior to the March 17 primary election and the crucial presidential election in November.

In response to Amendment 4, the Republican legislature passed a law later signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that requires criminals to pay all fines, refunds, and other financial commitments to complete their sentences.

Voting groups immediately sued for an injunction that would allow criminals to continue to register and vote until the legal issues have been fully resolved. A full process is expected to begin in April.

In October, a federal district judge in Tallahassee called Florida’s voter registration process an “administrative nightmare” and suspended the law for plaintiffs who couldn’t afford to pay their outstanding debts. He agreed voters who imposed debts on impoverished criminals were subject to a poll tax.

While this decision directly benefited the 17 plaintiffs in these cases, it could have far-reaching implications for thousands of other criminals.

State officials said that there would be “irreparable harm” if the injunction existed, and denied that the financial requirement was an election tax.

“The criminal refunds, fines and fees that the plaintiffs did not pay are not tax on the right to vote. They are aspects of punishment for their crimes that they have not committed, ”argues the state in its appeal.

Up to 1.6 million felons who have completed their prison terms have been re-elected under Amendment 4, which was overwhelmingly adopted by Florida voters in November 2018.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents some of the criminals, pointed out in a brief contradiction to the state’s appeal that the vote-depriving legislation is “one of many examples of Florida’s outright hostility to the right to vote, particularly when it comes to people with severe convictions. “

With a stroke of the pen from the governor, 80% of the state’s criminals released by Amendment 4 were again not eligible to vote, according to lawyers representing the former inmates.

Earlier this month, the Florida Supreme Court issued a non-binding statement agreeing with the Republican governor.

Given the upcoming deadline for registering for the presidential election on February 18, the three-member appellate body is expected to make a swift decision.

