The appeals court dismisses the Democrats’ lawsuit against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal appeals court in Washington dismissed one of several ongoing lawsuits on Friday alleging that President Donald Trump had benefited illegally from the presidency.

The lawsuit, which the court dismissed, was filed by Democratic Congressmen in 2017. The court did not rule out whether Trump violated the law. It was said that the approximately 200 members of Congress who filed the lawsuit lack the opportunity to sue.

The lawsuit alleged that the president violated the US Constitution’s remuneration clause by accepting benefits for his businesses from foreign governments without Congress approval. A lower court had admitted the lawsuit.

Trump spoke to reporters on the White House’s South Lawn on Friday. He held a copy of the decision and called it an “overall win” in “another wrong case”.

The 12-page statement is not signed. In it, the jury, which had heard the case that the 29 senators and 186 members of the House of Representatives who participated in the lawsuit, did not represent a majority of the two organs of Congress and therefore did not have the power to bring the lawsuit.

The three judges who heard the case were Karen LeCraft Henderson and Thomas Griffith, by Republican President George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and David Tatel, who was nominated by a Democrat, Bill Clinton.

The lawsuit is one of several that accused the President of violating the remuneration clause.

A federal appeals court in Virginia recently heard arguments in a separate lawsuit in which the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia accuse Trump of violating the clause by accepting profits from domestic and foreign officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington live. In this case, a judge in Maryland allowed the lawsuit to be brought forward, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. District 4 Court of Appeals overturned the case. The Court of Appeals tried the case again in December but has not yet made its decision.

Last year, a federal appeals court in New York picked up another appeal clause filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and other countries after a lower court dismissed the lawsuit. The Trump administration has asked the US Court of Appeals to hear the case again.

Associated Press reporter Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.

