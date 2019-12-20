The Antetokounmpos made a Jersey swap after the money defeated the Lakers

Loading...

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers faced each other in the fight of the two best teams in basketball on Thursday evening. It was a historic game – it is rare for two teams to meet so well – and despite a monster night from Anthony Davis and a triple double from LeBron James, the Bucks were victorious at District Court, 111-104.

Unsurprisingly, the best Milwaukee player was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 34 points, scored 11 rebounds and distributed seven assists. He also went 5-on-8 out of three, a terrible sight for the rest of the league because if Giannis starts to play triple consistently, he'll be the best basketball player in the world. The game also had a certain sentimental significance for the Greek freak, as he had the opportunity to spend some time in the league with his two brothers.

One of Giannis & # 39; Buck's teammates is his older brother Thanasis, while their younger brother Kostas is a liquor. Neither of the two non-Giannis brothers spoke on Thursday, but after the game, the trio removed a jersey swap.

Jersey swaps have become commonplace in the NBA, but it's always cool to see them between family members. For the Antetokounmpos, only their youngest brother Alex has to conquer the league and then complete a four-person jersey swap.