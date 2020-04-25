The annus horribilis of Barcelona ... and has only 115 days

Photo by Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

What a crazy 2020!

Supporting Barcelona can often be described as a roller coaster ride, but 2020 has surpassed anything that has ever been before.

The constant flow of bile coming out of the four walls was embarrassing to say the least, and nobody came out really well.

Let’s start with the removal of Ernesto Valverde and the subsequent appointment of Quique Setien.

Firing your manager when he is at the top of the leaderboard requires a special type of individual. Whatever the justification Josep Maria Bartomeu believed he had for handling the ax, the fact is that he arrived at least six months late.

The photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP via Getty Images

In this column at the beginning of the campaign, I was behind Valverde, and I will keep that position, but the fact remains that if the Barca scoreboard had doubts before the campaign started, which it seems to have done, then last summer it was a good time to act.

That comedy of mistakes was only the aperitif before the appetizer. A random and disconnected push in the recruitment of Xavi or Ronald Koeman led to losses in the press, and Eric Abidal’s claim that, in the case of Xavi, it was just a meeting of old friends, did not deceive anyone.

Photo by Pressinphoto / Icon Sport via Getty Images

The eventual recruitment of Quique Setien was not without merit as many asses had requested long before this season that the Cantabrian be given the reins. Another PR target came when Setien admitted to being in a field full of cows when he received the call, which was totally at odds with Barca’s version of events. At the moment, the jury also remains on him.

Abidal’s claim shortly after “many players” didn’t pull their weight under Valverde and therefore contributed to his downfall, led Leo Messi to go on the offensive accordingly. The captain didn’t just put on the knife, but turned it over before pulling it out again. That blow of body rang out all over the world and Barca was again main news for all the wrong reasons.

Messi after Abidal said that Valverde was fired because of the players: “Everyone has to be responsible for their job … when you talk about players, you should give a name. If you don’t, you blur everything and feed what is said to be untrue. “Pic.twitter.com/b2alRq1rNE

– Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) February 5, 2020

Then came the main course. ‘Barcagate.’

Bartomeu has been accused of hiring I3 Ventures to smooth out his image while also trying to demonize and diminish the likes of Messi and Gerard Pique. The fall of the same is still underway at the time of writing, but the resignation of six board members en masse along with corruption charges – something that followed Bartomeu’s former boss, Sandro Rosell, out and about as a bad smell – left a huge question mark smell on the conduct of those who run the club.

(@Sport_EN exclusive) La Masia is also affected by the scandal on social media Barçagatehttps: //t.co/TmPsnYZYWv

– Lee (@FCB_AFCupdate) April 15, 2020

Incessant rumors of wanting to sign Neymar and Lautaro Martinez as they get rid of as many as 11 team players depending on where they believe, it has long been proven fun, a “noise” surrounding the entrances and exits constantly makes me try to switch off.

Did I mention Setien apologizing for Eder Sarabia’s perfectly legitimate field side outbursts ?!

Additionally, the coronavirus hit the club at the worst possible time. Bartomeu and his board of directors’ preference for throwing money at everything had already left the club in a fairly precarious position.

Don’t forget that the new Camp Nou should have been completed next year, and at the moment it still seems unlikely to begin.

Photo by Xavier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

Asking the team to accept a 70 percent cut in their salaries is clearly necessary, but if the board hadn’t fully mortgaged anyway in the first place, then maybe the financial blow for the players wouldn’t have been so fantastic. .

The worst news of course is that we have another year before Bartomeu ventures into the sunset. There are all the possibilities that he will try to go out with a bang, without thinking about who will be behind him.

That poor soul will be left with a stick probably in ruins and will face the almost insurmountable task of getting back on our feet again.