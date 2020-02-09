The annual “Shave-In” Mustache Bash starts at Corby’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Corby’s pub in South Bend hosted the 13th shave-in event on Saturday, in which men shave their facial hair to start with a fresh face, all for a good cause ,

Shave-in is an opportunity for participants to start with a clean, fresh face before growing a mustache over the next 30 days.

The goal is to raise money for children who suffer from burns.

“It’s everything I thought and always puts a smile on my face,” said Joe Mittiga, owner of Corby.

The Mustache Bash is a nonprofit organization made up of northern Indiana firefighters who raise money for children at the Great Lakes Burn Camp. This is a unique place where burn victims can heal.

“You just feel like a million dollars,” said Nick Miner, a lieutenant at Clay Fire. “You can see that these kids are all driving their own fire engine and they are being welcomed so warmly that we all meet and they are just kids and they are having a good time and it is just a wonderful feeling to be able to help them Out.”

The Shave-In on Saturday is only a preview of the Mustache Bash of March 7, 1950. On Saturday there was a preview of items that will be auctioned off at the Mustache Bash.

T-shirts, beer glasses and hats are also sold to raise money for the kids.

“It means more to me today than 10 years ago because I have three children of my own,” said Mittiga.

Corby’s has been hosting the Mustache Bash for years and the event continues to grow. When the nonprofit meets in March, participants have full mustaches and fight for awards.

“Yes, we raised over $ 80,000,” said Mittiga. “Last year, he only hit the $ 10,000 mark this year to keep getting bigger.”

A new generation of firefighters is on the rise to take over the event, saying it means the world continues the tradition for the community.

“I am excited and honored to be in this position,” said Jeromy Gerndt, an engineer at Clay Fire. “I mean, for the people who planned it for me in the past, it was an honor for me to come to me and ask if I would like to help run it.”

With $ 80,000 to date for the Great Lakes Burn Camp, the Mustache Bash organization hopes to make the event even bigger than ever, according to Gerndt.

“We want to go beyond this number and try to increase more in order to continue to exceed the previous year’s figures,” said Gerndt.

The Mustache Bash takes place on March 7th. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page here.