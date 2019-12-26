The amount and density of smoke decrease as the sand stifles the fire of the New Brunswick tires

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 26, 2019 at 1:25 pm

Updated December 26, 2019 at 1:26 p.m.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization reports on progress in fighting a tire fire in the village of Minto.

According to spokesman Geoffrey Downey, around 2,300 sand loads were unloaded in the TRACC recycling plant in an email on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the facility last Friday evening.

Remaining note on the topic "Do not consume" for the industrial park in Minto, NB.

Downey says that there are no estimates of when the sand surgery will end, but he says it should be within days and will not take a week.

He says the amount and density of smoke in the tire warehouse, which covers about one hectare of land, continues to decrease.

However, the air and water regulations remain in force.

The provincial health department issued a note on water quality on Monday asking citizens of the industrial park's water system to stop using water until further notice.

People in the Minto region who are on well water have also been advised to monitor their water for odor and color changes.

The first attempts at extinguishing the fire included up to 21 different fire departments from across the province.

At its height, the fire created a cloud of smoke that was visible from Fredericton – about 50 kilometers away.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 26, 2019.

