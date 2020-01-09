The affliction of friendship just announced their new album and to celebrate, they released a new song and video. The album will be called Everyone Loves You … Once you leave them. It is due out on February 21.
The new song is called “Soak Me in Bleach”. It strikes all the melodic spots we are looking for while delivering the punchy passion we have known of Amlity Affliction.
In September 2019, Amity Affliction announced its signing at Pure Noise Records. To coincide with this news, they released the first single from Tout le monde t’aime… Once you left them called “All my friends are dead”
Speaking of the new album, the Amity Affliction spoke of their feelings for heavy music and its influence on this album.
“This album is the result of our renewed love for heavy music,” says Amity Affliction. “We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our latest releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we have learned to what we consider to be the perfect blend of new and old Amity. “
Watch Woodsy’s music video and listen to the new song “Soak Me in Bleach” below.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iF6tDQiQJm4 (/ integrated)
“Soak Me in Bleach” lyrics
When the dreamer dies
So the dream dies
Turn me upside down
Soak me in bleach
Only so much racing
Down and running by myself
Only so much racing
And running never helps
Runnin ‘, runnin’, runnin ‘… sink
When the dreamer dies
So the dream dies
Turn me upside down
Soak me in bleach
I am buried alive
Life buries me
Cover my body
Soak me in bleach
I feel like I’m attached
I feel like I’m bleeding
I do not know what to do
With all these feelings (dip me in bleach)
Only so much racing
Down and running by myself
Only so much racing
And running never helps
When the dreamer dies
So the dream dies
Turn me upside down
Soak me in bleach
I am buried alive
Life buries me
Cover my body
Soak me in bleach
It comes in waves
It crushes me
Yeah it comes in waves
And it crushes me
You can’t save me now
Because I am out of reach
When the dreamer dies
So the dream dies
Turn me upside down
Soak me in bleach
I am buried alive
Life buries me
Cover my body
Soak me in bleach
Over and over and over and over
Soak me in bleach
The Amity Affliction also deleted the tracklist from their next album. Find out below.
Everyone loves you … once you leave them
1. “Coffin”
2. “All my friends are dead”
3. “Soak me in bleach”
4. “All I do is sink”
5. “Baltimore Rain
6. “Loneliness”
7. “Forever”
8. “Like me”
9. “Born to lose”
10. “Fever Dream”
11. “Catatonia”
Amity Affliction’s new album Everyone Loves You … Once you leave them is scheduled for February 21 and can be pre-ordered here. The Amity Affliction also has a series of tour dates currently aligned with Beartooth next month. An American tour is planned for the spring. Tickets are available here. A full list of dates is below.
Appointment
02/16/20 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn
02/17/20 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
02/19/20 – Solothurn, CH @ Kofmehl
02/20/20 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
02/21/20 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinnehallen
02/22/20 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
02/24/20 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy
2/25/20 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SWG3
02/26/2020 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Rock City
02/28/2020 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
02/29/2020 – London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse
1/3/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
3/3/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
4/04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
5/05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
6/06/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal
Are you excited about the upcoming Amity Affliction album? Ring in the comments below!
