The affliction of friendship just announced their new album and to celebrate, they released a new song and video. The album will be called Everyone Loves You … Once you leave them. It is due out on February 21.

The new song is called “Soak Me in Bleach”. It strikes all the melodic spots we are looking for while delivering the punchy passion we have known of Amlity Affliction.

In September 2019, Amity Affliction announced its signing at Pure Noise Records. To coincide with this news, they released the first single from Tout le monde t’aime… Once you left them called “All my friends are dead”

Speaking of the new album, the Amity Affliction spoke of their feelings for heavy music and its influence on this album.

“This album is the result of our renewed love for heavy music,” says Amity Affliction. “We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our latest releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we have learned to what we consider to be the perfect blend of new and old Amity. “

Watch Woodsy’s music video and listen to the new song “Soak Me in Bleach” below.

“Soak Me in Bleach” lyrics

When the dreamer dies

So the dream dies

Turn me upside down

Soak me in bleach

Only so much racing

Down and running by myself

Only so much racing

And running never helps

Runnin ‘, runnin’, runnin ‘… sink

When the dreamer dies

So the dream dies

Turn me upside down

Soak me in bleach

I am buried alive

Life buries me

Cover my body

Soak me in bleach

I feel like I’m attached

I feel like I’m bleeding

I do not know what to do

With all these feelings (dip me in bleach)

Only so much racing

Down and running by myself

Only so much racing

And running never helps

When the dreamer dies

So the dream dies

Turn me upside down

Soak me in bleach

I am buried alive

Life buries me

Cover my body

Soak me in bleach

It comes in waves

It crushes me

Yeah it comes in waves

And it crushes me

You can’t save me now

Because I am out of reach

When the dreamer dies

So the dream dies

Turn me upside down

Soak me in bleach

I am buried alive

Life buries me

Cover my body

Soak me in bleach

Over and over and over and over

Soak me in bleach

The Amity Affliction also deleted the tracklist from their next album. Find out below.

Everyone loves you … once you leave them

1. “Coffin”

2. “All my friends are dead”

3. “Soak me in bleach”

4. “All I do is sink”

5. “Baltimore Rain

6. “Loneliness”

7. “Forever”

8. “Like me”

9. “Born to lose”

10. “Fever Dream”

11. “Catatonia”

Amity Affliction’s new album Everyone Loves You … Once you leave them is scheduled for February 21 and can be pre-ordered here. The Amity Affliction also has a series of tour dates currently aligned with Beartooth next month. An American tour is planned for the spring. Tickets are available here. A full list of dates is below.

Appointment

02/16/20 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

02/17/20 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

02/19/20 – Solothurn, CH @ Kofmehl

02/20/20 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

02/21/20 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinnehallen

02/22/20 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

02/24/20 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy

2/25/20 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SWG3

02/26/2020 – Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Rock City

02/28/2020 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

02/29/2020 – London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

1/3/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

3/3/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

4/04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

5/05/20 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

6/06/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

Are you excited about the upcoming Amity Affliction album? Ring in the comments below!

