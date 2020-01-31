The Americans who fled the coronavirus are quarantined for 14 days

The 195 Americans who fled Wuhan, China this week and are now housed at Air Reserve Base March in Ontario, California will be quarantined for two weeks. On Friday, they sent a tweet to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NPR reported to the CDC that the 14-day period began with its removal from Wuhan on Tuesday. CDC officer Dr. Nancy Messonnier told NPR that the quarantine arrangement was “an unprecedented action” in response to “an unprecedented public health threat.”

“We’d rather be remembered for overreaction than underreaction,” said Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a press conference with reporters, according to The Washington Examiner. Messonier said she doesn’t think the presence of the quarantined evacuees will affect Ontario residents, NPR said.

The quarantine comes a day after the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the outbreak of the coronavirus an “emergency state of public health”, in which at least 200 people have been killed and at least 9,800 infected worldwide. according to the New York Times. The vast majority of these deaths and infections have been reported in China. Only about 100 cases were reported in 19 other countries.

On Friday, the State Department warned the Americans against going to China. The Department of Defense is also monitoring the situation.

“I have adopted a policy that informs our armed forces about precautions to recognize the signs and symptoms of the virus,” Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said in a statement Friday morning. “The Department of Defense continues to work closely with our liaison partners to monitor the situation and protect our service members and their families. This is a top priority for me.”

There is still no vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection. The CDC recommends taking preventive measures daily to stay healthy, including the following:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you’ve been to China for the past 14 days and have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, CDC recommends the following: