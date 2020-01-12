JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A family in New Jersey says they have received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.

Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered with what looked like faecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported Friday.

Sales said she buys diapers for her two daughters every month in the Amazon Warehouse section of the online retail giant, which sells returned items at a discount. Amazon inspects and certifies all open box products before they are resold, according to the Amazon website.

Sales immediately started to disinfect her nursery and wiped her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The woman from Jersey City said she feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks early and has a compromised immune system.

The family said the fabric on the diapers seems to be droppings, but they have not officially tested it.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to solve the problem.

“We are working hard to offer customers a great experience and we deeply regret that this situation did not meet our high standards,” the spokesman said.

The corresponding press