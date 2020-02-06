The Amarillo Sod Poodles hold job fairs this month

According to a press release released earlier today, the Sod Poodles will organize job fairs on February 15 and 22. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The press release states:

All positions are playing day / event-only positions, which require night and weekend obligations during the entire baseball season 2020 (April to September). Applicants must be minimal 16 years old but for some positions candidates must be 18 or older. HODGETOWN personnel managers are looking for hard-working candidates with excellent skills in the field of guest service.

You can participate in one of the job fairs or apply online at the Sod Poodles website.

You want to dress to impress when you go to the job fair. According to their press release, these are the functions they want to fulfill:

Stadium staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, internal security

The press release also indicates that other positions may open.

I attended several competitions last season and everyone I spoke to seemed to really enjoy their work. There always seemed to be a lot of energy and action, so boredom of the work didn’t seem like a possibility.

