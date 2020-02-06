The Amarillo I-40 West Corridor is getting busy with hotels.

The Amarillo I 40 West corridor becomes full of hotels. Just between Soncy Road and Coulter Street you will finally find twenty hotels a stone’s throw away.

Time to add two more, because Hyatt Place opens Soncy and I 40 next to the recently opened TRU by Hilton. Towneplace Suites by Marriott also opens next to Hampton Inn and Suites.

Both new hotels offer overnight accommodation and extensive suites with full amenities, just like the other twenty hotels in the area. All of these hotels offer competitive rates and most offer loyalty programs and incentives.

Travelers from the east and west find Amarillo an ideal stopping place on the way to where their destination is. In the early 2000s I stayed here on my way to California, and incidentally on my way back to St. Louis.

With all these new hotels, I wondered how they actually filled rooms. I checked a few around Soncy and 40 this afternoon:

Hampton Inn and Suites had four rooms left.

Extended Stay America was fully booked.

Holiday Inn was also fully booked.

Country Inn and Suites had one large suite available, this suite has a large private hot tub. (great valentine idea)

So these hotels apparently don’t pop up for nothing. Demand.

These hotels also help our local economy, with each of them employing around 20 to 50 full-time and part-time employees, with the exception of site managers and maintenance.

The bottom line is that Amarillo is growing. With all the traffic that passes through our area, it is really necessary to make Amarillo more than just a place to stop and sleep.

.