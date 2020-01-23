The almost secret hidden iPhone switch that blocks spam messages and notifications

Do you receive many spam messages? How annoying is it to be interrupted by a notification on your iPhone, just to become an unwanted message again? This is a secret: you can make it disappear with a feature that is already in iOS.

Here’s how you do it. First open Settings. Scroll down and down and down until you find Messages. Tap it.

Then scroll down and down and down until you find “Filtering Unknown Messages.” This is the magic. Turn it on. You have to scroll almost three pages to find this thing, but it’s worth it.

That is it. If you go to your messaging app now, you’ll see tabs at the top of the screen. On the left is “Contacts & SMS” which will contain messages from known contacts in your address book. On the right you see the new tab “Unknown senders”.

When you receive a message from a sender who is not in your address book, you will not receive a notification. Instead it is placed on this tab.

Warning: Once “Filter unknown senders” is enabled, it becomes very important to add all legitimate senders to your address book. Every message from a number that is not in your contacts appears on the Unknown senders tab. If you expect a text from someone you know, you must enter it in your address book. Otherwise you have to scan this list to see if there is something new to look out for.

Related warning: Service workers such as Door Dash, Uber Eats and InstaCart often use rotating custom SMS numbers to reach customers while shopping or picking up. If you expect a delivery from one of these services, check the Unknown senders tab during the delivery window.

This need for extra care is probably the reason why the function is disabled by default. For new iOS users with an empty contacts app, all messages necessarily come from contacts that are not in the address book. That said, this is such a huge advantage that it is worth paying a little extra zeal to add contacts from which you want to receive text messages.

Let us know if you are enthusiastic about this new position. How many spam messages do you get nowadays? Share it in the comment below.

