The Allman Brothers group celebrates its 50th anniversary with a box

The Allman Brothers Band announced the release of Trouble No More: 50th anniversary collection, a set of rarities, unpublished songs, live performances and classic songs. The box set, released on February 28 via Island Mercury / UMe, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rock band, and is available in a 10LP or 5CD box set or in digital format.

The box set was produced by Allman Brothers Band historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West, and brings together 61 Allman Brothers Band classics, live performances and rarities, and includes seven unreleased tracks, including the original demo of “Trouble No More. The songs were remastered by Jason NeSmith at Chase Park Tranduction in Athens, Georgia, and the box set is organized chronologically by era of the group.

The vinyl set comes with a 56-page book, while the CD set includes an 88-page booklet. Both physical editions feature an essay on Lynskey’s 50 years of group history, previously unseen group photos as well as recently taken photos of souvenirs from the Big House Museum in the group’s hometown, Macon, Georgia, and a recap of the group’s 13 incarnations. group composition.

Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary collection is available for pre-order now.

