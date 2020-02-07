The Allied fleets fought for this old photo of Esther Williams for 70 years

Like any good romantic comedy, this story begins with a classic Hollywood meet “Meet cute”.

Edward Bell produced promotional events for the 1984 Olympic Games.

One day he received a call from McDonalds wondering if he could find a swimming celebrity.

“I said, ‘Well, there is Buster Crabbe,'” says Edward.

Buster Crabbe was an actor who won gold in freestyle at the 1932 Olympics. But Buster Crabbe didn’t work out.

“And they said, ‘Do you know anyone else?’ “Says Edward. “And I said, ‘Well, yes. Esther Williams.’ And they said, ‘Well, can you get them?’ And I said, “Oh yes, sure.” “

Edward didn’t really know Esther Williams. But he had a phone.

“So I took the phone and called her. And I told her what we needed,” says Edward. “She said, ‘Would you like to meet for lunch?’ Of course I would love to meet for lunch. Esther Williams, I watched her films at Radio City Music Hall when I was a kid. “

Edward made an appointment with Esther in a LA restaurant.

“It was too late. It was an hour late. And when I saw her come in, I got up and knocked over the whole table. Everything. The wine, the glass and everything. She thought it was very funny,” said Edward.

Edward says he doesn’t remember much of the rest of the lunch.

“I think I was so taken with the fact that – I loved movie stars, I knew a lot of them. But it was – she was exceptional. She was so charming and bright that I just, I was taken with her. ” Says Edward.

McDonalds went in a different direction, but Edward helped Esther get another job at these Olympics.

“NBC was looking for commentators because it was the first Olympic Games to synchronize swimming,” said Edward. “And Esther was called the ‘mother of synchronized swimming’.”

Esther Williams had almost gone to the Olympics herself. In 1939 she was the current American 100-meter freestyle champion.

“But the 1940 Olympics were canceled because of the war. As compensation, as Esther said, I became a movie star.” “

Esther’s first film was “Andy Hardy’s Double Life” with Mickey Rooney. “She gave Mickey Rooney an underwater kiss,” says Edward.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uJF74pp_kw (/ embed)

Esther Williams starred in a new type of film – “Aqua Musicals”. It was huge MGM productions that highlighted Esther’s grace and strength as a swimmer.

“And I think instinctively women felt empowered by her. She was athletic, strong and powerful. I was very proud of her. She had that strength about her. That strength about her as a woman,” Bell says.

You may have figured that out already, but Edward and Esther fell in love.

“I was her fourth husband,” says Bell. “She was my third wife. And we lived for 30 years. We had a wonderful, wonderful relationship.”

Esther Williams and Edward Bell in 2008. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

The price, the face and the voice

Esther Williams died in 2013. And I didn’t call Edward Bell to talk about her career. I called him because I recently learned that this swimmer who became a film star was the price, face and voice of an international military competition that spanned seven decades.

“Aren’t soldiers silly?” Bell says. “They are dumb.”

“We have many options for being stupid in the armed forces,” says military historian Dr. Tom Lewis.

Tom has served in the Australian Navy for 20 years. And it wasn’t long before he heard about the Esther Williams Trophy for the first time in 1983.

“I think I remember thinking that it was just one of those trophies that ships are fighting for,” says Tom. “So you have competitions in sports, you have competitions for the best cannon ship and the like. So I would have thought that it was just one of these types of trophies.”

But it wasn’t like what Tom found out when visiting a place called Spectacle Island.

“Spectacle Island is so named because it was two islands connected by a small strip of land,” says Tom. “They have these huge warehouses. They are incredible. They are a few hundred meters long – each of them – and air-conditioned.”

The most valuable artifacts of the Australian Navy are kept on Spectacle Island. There Tom saw the framed photo for the first time, which the Australian Navy – and later the British, American and Canadian Navy – fought over from 1943 until Esther’s death in 2013.

“It’s a strange looking thing and a strange concept of a trophy,” says Tom.

Over the years, some copies of the Esther Williams Trophy have been made. The one that Tom saw is called “Battle Copy”. It is a signed photo of a smiling Esther in a wooden frame with the words “Take me if you dare” and “Wear me with honor”.

You are probably imagining a photo of Esther Williams in a legged swimsuit for days. But Edward Bell wants you to know that it wasn’t.

Esther Williams Trophy (courtesy of the Australian Department of Defense)

“It’s not like Rita Hayworth or Betty Grable where you showed legs and body. It was a pretty picture,” says Edward. “Looks like a star.”

“She was the prettiest in the Pacific at the time. You know it was at the time of the war, 1943,” said retired William Fury, U.S. Navy.

He first saw the Esther Williams Trophy in 1956 when he was serving on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer.

“It was the only picture you could see on one of these ships, okay? We had pin-ups, but they had to be in your locker,” says Fury.

The rules of engagement

But the Esther Williams Trophy could be exhibited directly outdoors. In fact, that was one of the rules. If you have “freed” the trophy from another ship, you must display it in your cloakroom – at the officers’ mess.

There were other rules too.

The trophy should remain unsecured and in full sight. The trophy may only be removed by force (preferably the raw variety) or by extremely little cunning and hideous deception. The use of drafted personnel in any form is prohibited. The only other limitation concerns firearms and clubs. Unsuccessful applicants receive a discount and accommodation.

“‘Haircuts and accommodation’ would mean that you’ve probably shaved half your hair and you’ve been locked in a bathroom for a few hours or something,” says historian Tom Lewis.

And did you find what prohibited the employment of hired personnel? This was an officer game. And William Fury was hired. Which meant he was wearing dungarees instead of khaki – we’d call them jeans today.

He continues his story …

“One of the policemen comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, you’re the size of me. Can I borrow your things?’ I say, “What are you going to do, rob a bank or what?” You know? So, “No, no, no, no, no.” He says, “You’ll see.” Anyway, I gave him my overalls and he went to the USS Salem and they got on board and stole the picture of Esther Williams. And they brought it back and put it on board our ship. And then the rest of the ships all tried to take it from us. It was a game . “

On board the USS Boxer after a successful “conquest” of the Esther Williams Trophy in 1956. (Couresty William Fury)

Once a ship conquered Esther, they had to do two things. They would raise a pennant – a special flag that told the rest of the fleet that Esther was on board.

And they sent out a message, often written as if Esther was going to send it herself, to inform the fleet that it had been saved.

THE IDEA OF COMPETING ANOTHER WINTER IN THE WEST AUSTRALIAN TRAINING AREA MAKES ME LESS CHUKY. I feel sick when I feel green and when I feel blue.

This news would end with …

ESTHER WILLIAMS SEND

Message from the USS Boxer after conquering the Esther Williams Trophy. (Courtesy of William Fury)

In the harbor, the boxer was connected to two submarines by long ropes.

“Conventional,” says William. “They weren’t atomic bombs at the time.”

And when the submarine officers found out that Esther was on board the boxers, they attacked.

“Submarine officers (came) aboard our ship and threw a smoke bomb into the hangar deck,” says William. “And we went into fire quarters. Everyone runs to their battle stations or fire quarters. Okay. Everyone has a place to be.”

And if you think it’s dangerous to send seafarers to battle stations over a photo of a film star who has become a swimmer, you’re right. Many attacks on the Esther Williams Trophy ended in injuries and water rescues.

The attackers took Esther with them and raced back to their submarine. The boxer’s officers chased her, but when they boarded the submarine and tried to open the hatches, the submarine suddenly went underground.

“The submarine dives right there and they all swim on it. So that was the end. You lost the battle,” says William with a giggle.

Canada joins the fun

Les Wood served in the Canadian Navy for 28 years. At some point in the Korean War, he crossed the paths with the Esther William Trophy. He can’t remember the year exactly.

At some point during the Korean War, Les and his colleagues from HMCS Haida were invited to another Canadian ship to see the trophy.

“And Canadian ships naturally have alcohol,” says Les. “So we went in and had a couple of drinks. And they took out the Esther Williams Trophy, showed it to everyone. And everyone passed it on.

“And we had heard that the trophy is something that ships enjoy stealing from each other. So I spoke to one of my friends and said, ‘You know, we should steal it just for fun.’ And he says : “Good idea.” “

Les and his friend had noticed that the ship’s gangway went right past one of the cloakroom windows or portholes. And it was open.

“And he went outside and down the ladder, right past the porthole,” says Les. “The rest of us passed it around until we got to the window or the porthole. And I gave it to him. He took it and went to our ship.

And here we come to the last rule of the Esther Williams Trophy – it had to stay in the Pacific. And Les Wood and the Haida were about to go home.

“There were also three American ships there. And we handed them the trophy,” says Les. “And of course now every other ship in the fleet was after these three ships. When we left the port that day, it was like a war, with fire hoses and everything else. And I don’t know who will get it in the end but that’s the last thing I’ve seen of it. “

Esther Williams (far right), her teammates after a new 400-meter relay record in 1939. (AP Photo)

An unsuccessful retirement

The Esther Williams Trophy was discontinued in 1957. And that should have been the end of the story.

But Mick De Jong came across the Esther Williams Trophy much later, in the 2000s. He’s not in the Navy, but he spends months cruising around in his sailboat. When he first saw the trophy, he was sailing on the Wessel Islands in a very remote part of the Australian Northern Territory.

“And frankly, you don’t see a boat up there at all,” says Mick. “And in the bay north of us I saw a small patrol boat come in and anchor. It was a good five miles away.”

Mick’s partner Sheryl has a brother in the Navy. And so they looked at each other and thought, “Wouldn’t it be amazing if Sheryl’s brother was on this ship?”

Mick sparked the ship and, believe it or not, Sheryl’s brother was there. Mick and Sheryl were invited on board.

“And at the end of this tour we were in the sickroom – the officers’ mess. And there was a picture of Esther Williams on the wall,” says Mick. “The XO showed us around – the second one who was responsible for the ship – and I asked him: ‘What is this about?’ And he said, “Oh, that’s a great story.” “

It turned out that the trophy was placed on Spectacle Island in 1997, 40 years after her retirement. Do you remember Spectacle Island – this place with the most valuable marine artifacts?

The officers of HMAS Brisbane were there for a visit.

“Seeed through by the curator of the museum,” says Mick. “And the museum curator said, so to speak: ‘Back when men were real men, this was the Esther Williams Trophy. And we fought for it.’ And of course that’s all speculation. “

Mick has no idea what was really said. Whatever it was, the Brisbane officers took the curator’s words as a challenge.

Esther Williams at her home in 1949. (AP Photo)

“At the end of the tour, they said,” We’d like to invite you back to HMAS Brisbane, “says Mick, and continues the story.” So the next day the museum curator comes to HMAS Brisbane and they’ll do it. And in the end they said: ‘We have a presentation for you.’ And they give him the stolen item. “

After a break of 40 years, the Esther Williams Trophy was up and running again.

Over the years, some of the sailors wrote to Esther Williams – the real one in Hollywood – and told her about the great adventures of her trophy in the Pacific. Esther sometimes wrote back. Edward Bell says she is honored and a little surprised at the excitement.

“She felt good about the trophy,” says Edward, “that it was part of it.”

Find Lindsay Brand

And there is another story I want to tell about the Esther Williams Trophy.

You see, for years no one was really sure how this whole thing started. There were rumors. A popular story said a young officer named Georgie told his friends that Esther Williams was his fiance – and they stole the photo to teach him a lesson.

When Mick De Jong came home from this sailing trip in the early 2000s, he decided to find the original owner of the photo. Mick’s only trace was the sailor’s name: Leslie Brand.

“We literally have thousands of L. Brands in every state,” says Mick. “So I thought, ‘I’ll never find this guy.’ So I had selected a phone number from all these phone numbers and thought: “Ahh, I’ll give it a try.” I rang the bell and got an answering machine with the words: “Hello. You have Lindsay and Betty Brand. Please leave a message after the beep. ‘I couldn’t believe my luck. “

Mick left a message, but he didn’t listen. A few days later he called again.

“And I caught Betty,” says Mick, “and she says,” Who are you? What do you want? “And I said,” Look, I’m just doing research on the Esther Williams Trophy. “” How do you know about the Esther Williams Trophy? It’s just a story he tells the kids. “”

At that time, the Esther Williams Trophy had changed hands more than 200 times and was held by ships from four different navies. And Lindsay, Betty and the kids – who were now in their sixties – had no idea.

“Betty said, ‘Oh, he’ll want to talk to you.’ And I told Lindsey the whole story, “says Mick. “And he says, ‘I think I need a stiff drink.’ “

And then Mick De Jong was finally able to answer the biggest question of all: How did a film star that had become a swimmer become the price, the face and the voice of an international military competition that spanned seven decades?

The origins of the trophy

It started with Lindsay Brand and Captain David Stevenson. You were in Durban, South Africa.

“They both visited the Stardust night club and both tried to pick up a certain young lady,” says Mick.

To be very clear, this “certain young lady” was not called Esther Williams.

A close-up of the photo Captain Stevenson signed at Lindsay Brand. (Courtesy of the Australian Department of Defense)

Lindsay Brand tells the story in his unpublished essay “A Fortunate War”.

“David Stevenson, who was delighted to have beaten me to defeat a certain young lady, gave me a framed photo of a luscious and kissable Esther Williams,” wrote Lindsay.

The captain signed the photo saying “To my own Georgie, with all my love and a passionate kiss.”

“Why did he sign it as ‘Georgie’?” Asks Mick. “Well, when they overtook – every officer overtook himself on the ship. They would call him ‘Georgie’ and he would call you ‘Charlie’.” Or you can call him “Charlie”, “G’day, Georgie”. “

That was during the war, do you remember? Officers were targets.

“That would be the end of the story,” Lindsay said in an interview for a documentary. “I had this beautiful picture of Esther. But then someone came out of the blue, went into my cabin and took it away.”

That would not work. So Lindsay got help and stole his photo.

“No bloodshed. No blows. No nothing. Only – we took it,” said Lindsay.

And that was really all.

A few years after Mick Lindsay found fire, the Australian Navy organized a ceremony to reunite the sailor with his picture of Esther Williams, if only temporarily.

And then, in 2010, Lindsay Brand died.

“I only found Lindsay a few years before he died,” says Mick. “So I had to tell him all the years later that something that he and Captain Stevenson had started was a great improvement in morale for all Allied fleets. And that too.” went on for so many years. What a great tradition. “

The Esther Williams Trophy was officially closed after Esther’s death in 2013. (Courtesy of the Australian Department of Defense)

When Esther Williams died in 2013, the Australian Navy officially withdrew its trophy … again. They sent out another ship-to-ship communication:

I was the maid of the Australian Navy

THE DESIRE OF EVERYONE WHO GOES TO THE SEA

Whose praise I sing out loud

I SLIDED THROUGH THE WATER

MY FACE RELAXED LATERALLY

AND I TRAVEL OVER MANY CHARTS

BUT NOW THE SUN HAS BEEN SHINING

I HAVE TO REMOVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW

AND LOOK FOR THE SECLUSION OF THE HERITAGE CENTER GRANTS

FOR THE LAST TIME

ESTHER WILLIAMS SEND

Instead of placing Esther in one of these warehouses on Spectacle Island, this time every well-known copy of the trophy will be exhibited at the Royal Australian Navy Heritage Center in Sydney – open to the public but locked under glass.

Probably to prevent further theft.