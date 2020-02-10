The Allianz League fixtures were changed when the weather added to the race schedule

The three Allianz Football League games that were postponed due to Sturm Ciara have all been rearranged for next weekend.

The clash between Laois and Cavan in Division 2 at MW Hire O’Moore Park, the clash between Louth and Offaly in Division 3 planned for the Gaelic Grounds, and Wicklow’s game with Sligo in Division 4 in Aughrim were canceled on Sunday.

The GAA has confirmed that all three games will now take place on Sunday (February 16) with a throw-in of 1:00 p.m.

Details of the newly arranged soccer games for women and men will be announced.

The entire program of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League games was canceled on Sunday. Six games in three divisions of the Lidl Ladies Football League were also postponed.

The weather already claimed the planned race meeting on Wednesday in the Fairyhouse.

After 5 mm of rain and snow on the County Meath line since Monday, 8 a.m. and the danger that much more was to come, the Wednesday card was declared invalid.

Due to the bad weather, a precautionary check is being carried out in Punchestown as to whether the meeting can take place on Tuesday.

The route on the Kildare circuit is currently drivable, but the ground is difficult.

Allianz football league

Division 2 – Round 2: Laois v Cavan, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1 p.m.

Division 3 – Round 2: Louth v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds, 1 p.m.

Division 4 – Round 2: Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1 p.m.