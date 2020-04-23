The all-electric Drag Racer Ford Ford Mustang Jet 1400 prototype has 1400 hp.

In the late 1960s, Ford paid tribute to the original Cobra jet, which dominates the drag stripes with the new Mustang Cobra Jet.

The factory zero-emission racing racer is a prototype built by Ford Performance with partners such as MLe Racecars, Watson Engineering, AEM EV and Cascadia.

An absolute beast on the drag lane where it can run a quarter of a mile in a low 8 seconds, with an output speed of over 170 km / h (274 km / h), the Mustang Cobra Jet has more than 1,400 horsepower (1,420 PS / 1,044 kW) and 1,191 Nm of instant torque.

As a prototype, Ford has not released any details regarding the powertrain and batteries. However, he stated that the drag car will mark its world debut this year at the drag competition, where it will demonstrate its 24/7 skills and, who knows, many other fast cars.

“We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric drives in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had the performance standards we wanted to match and win now,” said Ford Performance Motorsports’ Global Director By Mark Rushbrook. “It’s been a fantastic project we’re working on, and we hope to be the first of our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”

Those who want to know more about the exciting zero-emission Mustang project built for drag and drop have a look at this Sunday (April 26th) “Motor Cell” “Hard Cell”.

