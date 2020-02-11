The alarming map shows how far the corona virus will travel

A new map that predicts the global spread of the coronavirus over the next three months has been developed by British researchers.

The map showed that an estimated 59,912 passengers, including 834 infected with the virus, flew from Wuhan to 382 cities outside mainland China before the city was closed on January 23.

Researchers from the World Pop Project research group at the University of Southampton said the map, which was developed from cell phone and flight data, showed that Australia was a “prominent” target for the carriers of the virus.

A worker sets up beds in a stadium in Wuhan to convert it to a makeshift hospital.

“The majority of these cities were located in Asia, but important hubs in Europe, the United States and Australia were also in the foreground, with a strong correlation between the predicted import risks and the reported cases,” the authors said.

To limit the spread in the coming months, millions of travelers would have to be screened.

“Since there has already been a significant spread, a large number of air travelers (3.3 million under the scenario of 75 percent reduction in travel volume compared to normal volume) may need to be examined in high-risk cities in China and in travel destinations around the world will be in the following three months from February to April 2020 in order to effectively limit the spread beyond the current extent. “

Australia was among the top 10 travel destinations for travelers from high-risk areas around the New Year.

The death toll is increasing

The map was created when the coronavirus death toll rose to over 1,000, and the World Health Organization warned that the spread of cases outside of China could “be the spark that will become a bigger fire.”

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 103 deaths on Monday, most in a single day, after 91 deaths on Sunday.

But the 2,097 new cases were lower than the previous day when there were 2,618.

It is not the first time that new cases have been added. Hubei reported 2,841 cases on February 7 and 2147 the next day.

According to the WHO and Chinese health authorities, there are now more than 42,000 confirmed cases in China and 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death.

Thousands of passengers are stuck on the Diamond Princess. Photo: Getty

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that there were “transmission cases” from people who hadn’t been to China.

“It could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire,” Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

“But at the moment it’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment.

“We should fight really hard as a human race to fight this virus before it gets out of control,” he said.

WHO study

An international WHO team of experts traveled to China to investigate the outbreak.

“This mission combines the best of Chinese science, Chinese public health, with the best in public health in the world,” said Mike Ryan of the WHO.

The fear that the virus could continue to spread at high speed comes from the fact that a member of the cargo ship crew is being tested for the virus after docking at the port of Hastings in Victoria.

Victoria’s health officials said the man traveling on the ship from Zhoushan in east China is unlikely to carry coronaviruses, but would be the fifth reported case in Victoria if tested positive.

Concern about passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is also growing after the number of cases has increased to 135 when another 65 people tested positive on board.

Eleven Australians are infected, and Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said his government is considering testing the entire crew and passengers before boarding the ship.

To test every person on board, they would all have to stay on the ship until the results are available.

– With AAP