The Alamo family believes the dog died because the emergency call was not forwarded to the fire department. says they should take a gagging dog to the vet

ALAMO, California (KGO) – An East Bay family is upset and speaks up after losing her beloved German Shepherd dog to an asphyxiation incident on Christmas morning.

The family believes Kora would still be alive today if their emergency call had been directed to the right agency.

Alamos Kris Piacente and her daughters were at work with her husband as a fireman and wanted to open gifts on Christmas morning when the family’s three-year-old German shepherd Kora started choking on a ball that had popped out of a larger toy.

While Piacente tried to get the ball out of the way, her daughter desperately called 911 on a cell phone, a call that went to the CHP shipping center in Vallejo.

“I needed workers. I needed help,” said Piacente. “I asked my daughter Zoe why it was taking so long and she said that they would not come out with a dog, but that they would hand them over to animal control.”

According to several sources, a Contra Costa County Animal Control representative was called, but told the Piacentes to take the dog to a veterinarian instead of sending help.

The Piacentes hung up the phone and drove Kora to an emergency clinic in Walnut Creek, more than 10 miles from their apartment. The journey took almost 20 minutes.

“We lost our dog,” said Piacente. The vet was able to revive Kora for a while, but then her heart failed.

San Ramon Valley Fire Station 32 is less than one mile from Piacente’s home. Like all San Ramon Valley crews, Station 32 has a special pet-only emergency kit.

“We have different face mask sizes that we can put on the pets ourselves,” said deputy boss Jona Augiar. “We often get public calls for animals. The extent of need varies depending on the call, from ducks in gutters to cats in trees.”

Aguiar said station 32 had answered a few calls on Christmas morning, but a crew was available in the station when Kora started choking at 10 a.m.

Except that San Ramon Valley never got a chance to help Kora because the emergency call was never forwarded to them.

“I’ve already contacted the San Ramon Valley fire chief, Paige Meyer,” said Captain Pete Recatto, commander of the CHP’s Vallejo Dispatch Center, which, according to Recatto, handles about a million emergency calls a year.

“We are working together to develop a plan to let everyone know what resources are available should such a situation ever arise again.”

When asked what her hope is that Kora is now gone, Kris Piacente told ABC7 News: “In a time of life and death, no one else has to go through if they need it for their pet. When you call, they come. ”

