Loading...

The Alabama woman who sent a text message "I feel in trouble" before disappearing was found dead, according to police

Updated: 9:07 PM EST January 3, 2020

Alabama police found the body of a missing woman since December 20 on Friday. Paighton Houston disappeared after leaving a bar in Birmingham, his family said. He sent a text message to a co-worker saying he was with strangers and felt he was in trouble. A woman's body was found Friday in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown, Alabama, Trussville police detective Ben Short said in a statement. identified as the Houston County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson continues to investigate his death, Short said. Trussville police and the Metro Area Crime Center developed information on Thursday that led police to the home in Hueytown, Short said. "I don't know these people. Houston, 29, lived in Trussville, about 15 miles by car northeast of downtown Birmingham. He was visiting the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham the night he disappeared, his family says. He was seen by Last time I left the bar with two husky black men, "says the Birmingham police. He seemed to have voluntarily left the bar with the two men, the police say." If I call the answer, I don't know these people and I feel trouble, " the text says, according to his mother, Charlaine Houston, Paighton Houston had driven to the bar with his co-worker at the beginning of the day, his mother wrote, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a $ 5,000 reward for credible information in the search for Houston Crime Stoppers also offered a $ 5,000 reward.

Alabama police found the body of a missing woman since December 20 on Friday.

Paighton Houston disappeared after leaving a bar in Birmingham, his family said. He sent a text message to a co-worker saying he was with strangers and felt he was in trouble.

A woman's body was found Friday in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown, Alabama, Trussville police detective Ben Short said in a statement.

The remains were positively identified as Houston and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate his death, Short said.

Trussville police and the Metro Area Crime Center developed information on Thursday that led police to the home in Hueytown, Short said.

"I don't know these people," Houston wrote.

Houston, 29, lived in Trussville, approximately 15 miles by car northeast of downtown Birmingham.

He was visiting the Tin Roof bar in Birmingham the night he disappeared, his family says. She was last seen leaving the bar with two husky black men, says Birmingham police.

Apparently, he left the bar voluntarily with the two men, police say.

"If I call an answer, I don't know these people and I feel in trouble," says the text, according to his mother, Charlaine Houston. Paighton Houston had driven to the bar with his co-worker at the beginning of the day, his mother wrote.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offered a $ 5,000 reward for credible information in the Houston search. Crime Stoppers also offered a $ 5,000 reward.

.