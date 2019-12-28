The aircraft was diverted to Moncton early Saturday

Loading...

Published on December 28th, 2019 at 10:17 am

The forces had to respond to an emergency landing at Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Saturday.

Airport spokeswoman Julie Pondant told Global News that the Air Canada flight was originally intended for the Magdalen Islands. Due to problems with the landing gear, however, she had to redirect to Moncton at around 3 a.m.

The plane landed safely, but units from the Moncton Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP were on hand to help.

The airport took 16 passengers and three crew members from the aircraft that was sold.

