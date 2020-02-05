The Air Force veterinarian receives $ 75,000 from an employer who does not allow a service dog

A military veteran, who at the time was refused permission to use a service animal at her workplace by her employer in Twin Cities, won $ 75,000 in an agreement brokered by state human rights officials.

The agreement, announced by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday, not only provides for 34-year-old Laura Ritt to be paid for loss of income, damages, and legal expenses, but also provides various policies and training requirements for employed Marathon Petroleum Corp. before riding in his St. Paul Park refinery until November.

“More and more minnesotans with disabilities are working,” said human rights officer Rebecca Lucero in a statement. “Disability discrimination in employment remains one of the largest areas where we investigate discrimination, so we need to tackle discrimination to build a fairer and more inclusive Minnesota.”

A refinery spokesman declined to ask questions about the settlement on Wednesday, but the company objected to Ritt’s request and admitted not to have done anything wrong in reaching the settlement.

Ritt was hired as an administrative assistant in December 2014, shortly after he was honorably released as a sergeant from the Minneapolis-based 934th Airlift Wing, Air Force Reserve.

She said her farewell to the refinery was “by mutual agreement” with management and has been looking for work ever since.

“If you have a guide dog, the employment opportunities are so much less,” said Ritt, since such accommodation in areas such as food or health care would be difficult or impossible.

In December 2017, Ritt asked the refinery for permission to bring a service animal to work so that it could do its work without symptoms of chronic mental disability related to their military service. Ritt said in an interview on Wednesday that her disability was due to a physically traumatic non-combat incident that occurred in 2004 for military reasons, shortly after she finished basic training.

She claimed the company repeatedly refused their requests, even when a psychiatric nurse explained that a support animal suppressed symptoms such as fast heartbeat and breathing, sweating, muscle tension, nausea, and deep sadness, and felt separated from others and avoided activities or places “says a memo that the human rights department released on Wednesday.

The agency pointed out that River, the black Labrador Retriever who joined Ritt’s family in June 2018, was also trained to overcome barriers in the refinery’s buildings and remain calm while listening to sirens or alarms, similar to those that were triggered in the refinery.

The human rights department investigated and came to the conclusion that the Ritts refinery had violated civil rights and “could not demonstrate that the animal disrupted the job, was a health or safety risk, or caused a significant burden on the employer,” the statement said Read agency of the settlement.

In its refusal, the refinery stated that it had “significant safety concerns and practical concerns regarding the presence of an animal within the refinery gates related to emergency evacuation needs, alarms and other operational considerations,” and added, “we still have information that indicates that you are you are unable to complete your essential tasks effectively and effectively without the presence of a service animal. “

Marathon went on to point out that Ritt, which was retired in late 2014, would not accept other accommodations such as extra breaks during their shift, a quiet area, and a private office.

Along with the payment of a ride, the settlement requires the refinery to:

• Reform policies and procedures to take reasonable precautions to ensure that employees with disabilities can work without discrimination.

• Provide workforce anti-discrimination and anti-bias training to combat implicit bias, promote justice and inclusion, and prevent future discrimination.

• Work with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Department of Employment and Economic Development in Minnesota to attract qualified applicants with disabilities to work in the refinery.

© 2020 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

,