The Air Force veteran became a police officer who was killed on duty in Hawaii

One of two police officers recently killed in Honolulu was an Air Force veteran assigned to a reserve unit in Hawaii, Air Force officials confirmed.

Tiffany Enriquez was in the Air Force Reserve from August 2011 to September 2018. During that time, she served as operations manager at the 624th Civil Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Air Force officials told Task & Purpose. When she joined the Individual Ready Reserve in December, she was already a sergeant.

“Officer Enriquez served as a traditional reservist and supported several U.S. Air Force occupation tours,” said Jerry Bynum, spokesman for the 624th Regional Support Group. “Your commitment to our community and country will not be forgotten.”

On January 19, Enriquez and his counterpart Kaulike Kalama were shot by a man who is also accused of killing his landlord and stabbing a woman. Officials believe that the suspected gunman was in his house when it caught fire and spread to several other buildings.

Enriquez had worked for the Honolulu Police Department for seven years. She is survived by her former husband and three daughters.

“This is a devastating loss for our members and the community,” Colonel Athanasia Shinas, commander of the 624th Regional Support Group, told Task & Purpose. “Some of our aviators work as firefighters, law enforcement officers and in other functions as first aiders and in civil service in their civilian roles. She is very much missed. We at the 624th Regional Support Group express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and police from Officer Enriquez in this difficult and heartbreaking time. “

Whitney Lawson told Hawaii News Now that she became friends with Enriquez when the two attended basic military training for the Air Force. The two served together for the next two years.

“She was one of those who surprised you at how strong she was,” Lawson told the news agency. “She surpassed a lot of people. She was fantastic because she was also a boss mother.”